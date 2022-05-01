Mars Helicopter Photographs Crashed Landing Components

Abdul Ghani

For the first time, there are detailed images of components that helped the Mars rover Perseverance land. The Mars helicopter Ingenuity has captured numerous images of the spot where the Perseverance rover's landing parachute crashed. As NASA reports, the funnel-shaped part of the outer shell that protected the Mars rover when it landed can also be seen in the pictures of the crash site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp0K9_0fPLcn9j00
The crash site of the parachute and hull portion of Perseverance.Image by NASA

As can be seen in the pictures, both the outer hull part and the parachute are in good condition. They lie a few meters apart, surrounded by debris from the landing. The connecting cords can be guessed at between the funnel and the parachute. According to NASA, the funnel hit at a speed of 126 km/h, which explains the debris field.

Perseverance landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. The images were taken on April 19, 2022, during Ingenuity's 26th flight. The Mars helicopter took off for the first time on March 6, 2021, and covered a distance of 6.5 meters in 33 minutes.

Meaningful pictures with many details

The landing aid crash site was previously photographed by the Perseverance rover, but from a greater distance and from the ground. According to NASA, the photos now taken with Ingenuity are much more meaningful because they were taken from the air and show more detail. The pictures were taken from a height of eight meters.

NASA plans to analyze the images in the coming weeks. They are to be used to find evidence of safe landing sites on Mars. The photos can both show that NASA did everything right when planning the landing, but also a showroom for improvement, as Ian Clark from NASA's JPL explains. If no new conclusions can be drawn from the pictures, Clark still finds them "phenomenal and inspiring".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWMZq_0fPLcn9j00
The crash site was taken from a height of eight meters (NASA/JPL-Caltech).Image by NASA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWe9R_0fPLcn9j00
The crash site was taken from a height of eight meters (NASA/JPL-Caltech).Image by NASA

The crash site was taken from a height of eight meters (NASA/JPL-Caltech).Image by NASA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NASA# Mars# Ingenuity# Perseverance# Space exploration

Comments / 1

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1652 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Meta Plans To Launch Four VR Projects By 2024

From September, a VR headset from Meta will transfer disgust or joy to virtual worlds. Four new devices are planned for the time being. In September 2022, Meta plans to release a new virtual reality headset, previously known under the project name Cambria.

Read full story

US To Send Drone Boats For Ukraine

After kamikaze drones for the army, the Ukrainian navy will receive floating systems. They could pose a threat to Russian submarines in the Black Sea. The US government has already approved several weapons packages for Ukraine, at least three of which contain drones. Initially, the Ukrainian army benefited from so-called switchblade-type loitering ammunition. Similar flying weapon systems are currently following with the Phoenix Ghost, which is intended to cause even more destruction. And floating systems are also supplied.

Read full story
28 comments

Elon Musk To Buy Twitter For $44 Billion

Twitter has agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk. The purchase price amounts to around 44 billion US dollars. Tesla boss Elon Musk buys the short message service Twitter. After that, the company should be delisted, it said in a press release dated April 25, 2022. After a brief period of resistance, Twitter has thus accepted Musk's offer of April 14, 2022.

Read full story

SpaceX Signed The First Deal To Provide Starlink Services To JSX Airlines

JSX aircraft (icon image): 100 aircraft will be equipped with Starlink hardware.Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons. According to JSX, it has agreed to use Starlink with SpaceX. JSX wants to equip 100 aircraft with Starlink terminals, reports British news agency Reuters, the first by the end of the year. Financial details were not disclosed.

Read full story

Tesla Model Y on Autopilot Mode Crashed Into a Private Jet

A Tesla Model Y is said to have crashed into the tail of a parked private jet through the remote control function. Footage from a surveillance camera, uploaded to Reddit, shows a Tesla Model Y crashing into the tail of a parked plane, a Cirrus Vision Jet. How the car got onto the tarmac is unclear.

Read full story

Mark Zuckerberg And Other CEOs Are No Longer Allowed To Enter Russia

The Meta CEO has been put on a list of people banned from traveling to Russia until further notice. Russia has classified Facebook and Instagram as " extremist " and banned them. Now there are also sanctions against the founder and CEO of parent company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, and the CEO of Linkedin Ryan Roslansky along with journalists with profiles who the country claims are promoting a “Russiaphobic” agenda.

Read full story
6 comments

Obama on Fake News on Social Media: "People Are Dying."

The former US President calls for more transparency from tech companies that operate social platforms. "People are dying because of misinformation," former US President Barack Obama said Thursday in a speech at a Stanford Cyber ​​Policy Center event, CNET reports.

Read full story

Google Successfully Tests Batteries Instead of Diesel For Emergency Power

The operation of Google's data centers is to become climate-neutral. This is apparently also possible with batteries, which are also intended to support the power grid. The IT company Google has apparently successfully completed its first long-term test on the use of network storage as a complete emergency power supply in a data center in Belgium and has now transferred this to regular operation. The company reports this in its cloud blog and hopes to be able to use the technology worldwide with the experience it has gained.

Read full story
3 comments

The US Warns of Russian Cyber Attacks On Critical Infrastructure

Together with other countries, the USA warns of Russian cyberattacks on Western organizations. Ransomware groups could also participate in this. Security authorities from the USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Great Britain (Five Eye countries) warn of Russian cyberattacks on organizations and critical infrastructures in western countries that support Ukraine in Russia's war of aggression. Cyberattacks by Russia could also come "in response to the unprecedented economic costs" that the imposed sanctions are causing, according to the U.S. Cyber ​​Security and Information Security Agency (CISA).

Read full story

Investigations Against Chip Designers Synopsys

The US company is said to have traded with Huawei despite the Chinese company being on a restricted list. The US government has launched an investigation into the chip design company Synopsys. Bloomberg reports, citing anonymous sources.

Read full story

Propaganda War Over Google Maps And Russian Secrets

Google Maps has published high-resolution military and strategic objects of Russia - but not only since the war. The Twitter account ArmedForcesUkr announced over Easter that Google Maps had unmasked military and strategic objects of the Russian Federation.

Read full story

NASA Cancels The Test of Moon Rocket SLS Due to Leakage In LH2 Tank

For the third time, the dress rehearsal of the Artemis 1 mission had to be aborted. NASA has again halted the testing of the Space Launch System (SLS) moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Artemis-1 mission team has discovered a leak in the liquid hydrogen (LH2) tank. According to CNN, The tank operation is generally one of the main procedures in the so-called "wet dress rehearsal".

Read full story

Mark Zuckerberg Has Spent $27 Million Traveling On a Private Jet

The Meta Group is investing more and more every year to ensure Mark Zuckerberg's safety. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has spent nearly $27 million on his private jet security and travel. And that's in 2021 alone, according to the company's most recent SEC filing. This is a kind of annual statement for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read full story
4 comments

"Is Twitter Dying?" Elon Musk Asks on Twitter

Elon Musk complains that large Twitter accounts are unwilling to tweet - but his conclusion seems rather hasty. Elon Musk tweeted that "most" high-volume Twitter accounts post "very little content." He concludes his tweet with the question, to be understood as a statement, as to whether Twitter is dying. His message is based on a World of Statistics tweet highlighting the top 10 Twitter accounts with the most subscribers.

Read full story
2 comments

Crew of The First Private Space Mission Arrives At ISS

The private four-space astronauts have reached the ISS and are on board the space station. SpaceX broadcast the arrival live. Less than 24 hours after Axiom's first all-private space mission, Ax-1 launched into space, the 4 tourists reached the International Space Station. With a short delay, the 4 men were able to leave the Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule. SpaceX streamed the arrival live on YouTube.

Read full story
1 comments

Humanoid Robot Tesla Optimus Planned For Production 2023

At the opening of the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, Elon Musk announced that he would be producing the human-like Optimus robot by 2023. Tesla's Optimus robot is said to be a humanoid, i.e. to resemble a human in shape, size, and movement. That is probably a more important invention than the car, said Elon Musk at the opening of the Gigafactory in Texas, where vehicles are to be built.

Read full story
Texas State

US Army Halts Expansion of SpaceX Starbase

SpaceX has not submitted requested disclosures on the environmental impact of the rocket launch site expansion. So far and no further: SpaceX is not allowed to expand its premises in the US state of Texas. Because the US space company did not provide the requested documents, a US Army agency suspended the application process.

Read full story
2 comments

US Military Successfully Tested Hypersonic Missiles

With the successful test of a weapons system, the USA has reduced its gap with Russia and China. Secrecy to avoid provocation: The US military successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile in March. Because of the war in Ukraine, the test has only just been announced.

Read full story
4 comments

Nissan Is Working On a Moon Car For NASA

In the future, astronauts will travel over the moon in electric vehicles. A car for Artemis: The US technology company Teledyne Brown Engineering wants to build a vehicle for the upcoming moon missions of the US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA). The Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan, among others, is involved in the project.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy