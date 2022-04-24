SpaceX Signed The First Deal To Provide Starlink Services To JSX Airlines

From the end of the year, US airline JSX passengers will be able to use Starlink on board for free.

Internet on the plane: The US aerospace company SpaceX has won its first airline as a customer for Starlink. Other airlines are interested in the satellite internet service.

JSX aircraft (icon image): 100 aircraft will be equipped with Starlink hardware. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

According to JSX, it has agreed to use Starlink with SpaceX. JSX wants to equip 100 aircraft with Starlink terminals, reports British news agency Reuters, the first by the end of the year. Financial details were not disclosed.

Starlink is a satellite constellation that aims to make high-speed internet available anywhere. The constellation currently consists of around 2,100 satellites. In the full expansion stage, there should be 12,000 satellites.

Starlink is said to be available on airplanes.

Starlink is primarily intended for users in rural areas and other regions where no or no high-speed Internet is available. In addition, SpaceX also sees aviation as an essential line of business. The company has been in talks with airlines to offer Starlink on planes. Jonathan Hofeller, responsible for Starlink, had confirmed last year that he was working on such an offer.

Among those interested in Delta. US airline chief Ed Bastian recently confirmed talks with SpaceX about Starlink and testing of the satellite internet service. Starlink has also been tested on US military aircraft.

JSX plans to offer its passengers high-speed satellite Internet later this year. It should be free to use. The Texas-based airline operates in the US states of Arizona, Florida, California, Nevada, New York, and Texas.