Crew of The First Private Space Mission Arrives At ISS

The private four-space astronauts have reached the ISS and are on board the space station. SpaceX broadcast the arrival live. Less than 24 hours after Axiom's first all-private space mission, Ax-1 launched into space, the 4 tourists reached the International Space Station. With a short delay, the 4 men were able to leave the Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule. SpaceX streamed the arrival live on YouTube.

ISS Crew. Image by SpaceX Creative Commons

The Dragon capsule reached the ISS at around 13:30, however, there was a delay of 44 minutes due to an error on the ISS. Therefore, the crew had to wait sometime before they were allowed to enter the space station. In the meantime, the lock has been opened.

They were greeted by NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn. The Russian astronauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev and the German Matthias Maurer also welcomed the newcomers.

Onboard the Crew Dragon space capsule is former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and three entrepreneurs Larry Connor from the USA, Mark Pathy from Canada, and Eytan Stibbe from Israel. They are said to have paid $55 million each for the trip.

They were launched into space yesterday from Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. On its journey to the ISS, the capsule could be photographed in a particularly picturesque way before sunrise.

Mission Will Last 10 Days

The mission will last a total of 10 days, of which the crew will spend 8 days on the ISS, where, according to NASA, they will carry out 26 space experiments.