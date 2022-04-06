Nissan Is Working On a Moon Car For NASA

Abdul Ghani

In the future, astronauts will travel over the moon in electric vehicles. A car for Artemis: The US technology company Teledyne Brown Engineering wants to build a vehicle for the upcoming moon missions of the US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA). The Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan, among others, is involved in the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Et6JB_0f1MQe1E00
Lunar Landscape With a Moon Rover.Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

Teledyne announced the plan at the Space Symposium being held this week in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The electrically powered Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) is intended for one of the upcoming Artemis missions. Teledyne supplies components for this. According to the company, it also worked on the construction of the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), which the Apollo astronauts used to travel over the moon in the early 1970s.

Teledyne takes over the project management, production as well as integration. Another partner is the US space company Sierra Space, which will develop the flight software, among other things. Sierra Space has developed the Mini Shuttle Dream Chaser and Inflatable Habitat for Space Stations.

Two vehicle manufacturers are involved

In addition, two-vehicle manufacturers are involved in the project: in addition to Nissan, the company Textron Specialized Vehicles, which belongs to the Textron conglomerate. The formerly independent company Arctic Cat builds quads and snowmobiles and is said to work on the chassis. Nissan already has experience with vehicles for other celestial bodies: the automaker has developed a lunar rover together with the Japanese space agency Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa).

Such an LTV should be able to transport two astronauts and a payload - a total of 500 kilograms. It must be able to climb inclines of at least 15 degrees and operate in a temperature window between 138 degrees Celsius and minus 173 degrees Celsius.

Astrolab recently presented a prototype of its Flexible Logistics and Exploration (Flex). The US space company has already tested the rover in the Californian desert. In addition, the US companies Lockheed Martin and General Motors are also developing a moon car.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NASA# Moon rover# Space travel# Science# Nissan

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1592 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Texas State

US Army Halts Expansion of SpaceX Starbase

SpaceX has not submitted requested disclosures on the environmental impact of the rocket launch site expansion. So far and no further: SpaceX is not allowed to expand its premises in the US state of Texas. Because the US space company did not provide the requested documents, a US Army agency suspended the application process.

Read full story
2 comments

US Military Successfully Tested Hypersonic Missiles

With the successful test of a weapons system, the USA has reduced its gap with Russia and China. Secrecy to avoid provocation: The US military successfully tested a hypersonic cruise missile in March. Because of the war in Ukraine, the test has only just been announced.

Read full story
1 comments

Engineers Behind SpaceX Merlin Engine Are Now Getting Fundings From Billionaires For Their Startup Impulse Space Agency

The developer of the SpaceX Merlin engines has founded his own space startup. Now it's getting multi-million dollar funding. The space startup Impulse Space was only founded in September 2021 and is now being funded by investor Peter Thiel and his venture capital firm Founders Fund. According to its own statements, the start-up wants to use the 20 million US dollars (equivalent to around 18.1 million euros) to try to offer a "flexible and inexpensive way of accessing any orbit" in the inner solar system.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Tesla Stops Solar Roof Installations Due To Supply Chain Issues

Tesla has stopped installing solar shingles. Some customers will go months without a proper roof. Problems in the supply chain apparently mean that Tesla cannot produce its solar shingles in sufficient quantities. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla has instructed its planning teams not to plan any new solar rooftop installations.

Read full story
1 comments

The Fourth Manned Spaceflight For Blue Origin

On March 31, the next tourists will be sent into space. With Blue Origin they experience a brief moment of weightlessness. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' private space company is flying the next space tourists into nearby Earth orbit on March 31. With Blue Origin's NS-20 flight, six people are expected to cross the 100-kilometer mark - the so-called imaginary Kármán line - and thus officially enter space.

Read full story

Ukraine Leaks 620 Alleged FSB Identities

Among other things, the list of employees of the Russian secret service includes information on passports and SIM cards. Ukrainian military intelligence on Monday released a list of suspected Russian intelligence operatives. In the data set, 620 identities of spies from the Russian domestic secret service FSB are said to be named. They contain information about birthdays, passports, SIM cards, or cars. According to Euractiv, Russian authorities have not yet commented on the list. The data have not yet been independently verified.

Read full story
5 comments

SpaceX Is No Longer Building New Crew Dragon Spacecraft

After four Dragon spaceships, it should be over. The Starship is a priority in SpaceX's plans. SpaceX wants to focus even more on the development of the Starship and will therefore no longer build any more Dragon spacecraft. The company told the Reuters news agency.

Read full story

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.

Read full story
33 comments

NASA Has Opened a 50-Year-Old Sample From The Moon

The gray content has now been extracted from the sample tube and is intended to provide information about the lunar soil. About half a century ago, astronauts collected samples of the lunar surface during the Apollo 17 mission. As NASA is now announcing, they have been removed from the protective device.

Read full story
3 comments

RIP Stephen Wilhite: The Inventor of The GIF Format Died At The Age 74

In 1987 he invented the GIF format at CompuServe, which is still relevant 35 years later. What would daily chat communication be without animated GIFs? Developer Stephen Wilhite created the format in 1987 while working for the CompuServe network. Wilhite was born on March 3, 1948, and died on March 14, 2022, at the age of 74, reports the Guardian.

Read full story

NASA Reopens Races For Lunar Landers

Blue Origin wants to cover the billions in costs for a moon landing device if the Bezos company is awarded the contract. After a complaint from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the US space agency NASA has reopened the race for the first commercial moon landing device. Bezos' space company Blue Origin was unable to prevail against Elon Musk's competitor SpaceX in a NASA lunar lander tender.

Read full story

Communication on Mars Is Extremely Hard But Is Possible

The speed of sound on Mars was measured using Perseverance's microphones. Manned missions could face a problem. The Mars rover Perseverance has been on the surface of Mars since February 2020. It is also equipped with microphones designed to capture the sound of the red planet. Since his arrival, the American space agency NASA has already published several audio files.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Police Department Is Searching For a Tesla Driver With a $1,000 Reward For The Information

Los Angeles police are searching for a driver who launched a Tesla Model S down a hilly road. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently searching for a Tesla driver. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Read full story
1 comments

The US Cyber Security and Information Agency CISA Warns of 15 Security Vulnerabilities That Are Actively Exploited

The US security authority CISA warns companies and authorities of 15 older security gaps that are actively being exploited for attacks. The US Cyber ​​Security and Information Security Agency (CISA) warn of 15 legacy vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited. These were included in the agency's catalog, which is intended to sensitize companies and agencies to patching vulnerabilities that are already being actively used in attacks on IT systems. As recently as February, CISA significantly expanded its list and, among other things, warned of an actively exploited SMB vulnerability.

Read full story

NASA's Heavy-Duty Rocket SLS Shown To The Public For The First Time

The SLS (Space Launch System) rocket has rolled to its launch site for the first time. NASA wants to carry out important tests for the first flight there. Finally, there it is: The US carrier rocket Space Launch System (SLS) has left the assembly hall and has been brought to the launch pad for tests. The first flight is scheduled to take place in a few months.

Read full story
1 comments

Tesla Fired Employees After Autopilot Accident Video Went Viral

Tesla doesn't like it when its electric cars or its autonomous driving systems are criticized. Especially not from your own employees. First paintwork damage, then unemployed: Tesla fired an employee who published videos of his electric car on his YouTube channel, which was driving with the Full Self Drive (FSD) driver assistance system activated. The videos showed that the system is not yet mature.

Read full story

A 379-Year-Old Algorithm Cracks RSA Crypto Keys

A vulnerability in the creation of RSA keys turns an algorithm from 1643 into a code cracker. The IT security researcher and journalist Hanno Böck has discovered a vulnerability in RSA keys. He describes how he can crack the encryption using an algorithm that was first described in 1643 by the mathematician Pierre de Fermat.

Read full story

EU Commission Investigates Meta And Google

According to the EU Commissioner, The technology giants, Meta and Google could have cooperated too closely in the field of online advertising. This could violate competition law. The EU Commission is investigating Meta and Google because of possible distortion of competition in online advertising. An agreement between the two companies could aim to exclude competition, said EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, responsible for the competition, on Friday. Google rejected the suspicion.

Read full story
1 comments

Multi-Million Dollar NFT Sold For Pennies

Due to a cryptocurrency unit mix-up, a seller received pennies for an NFT. Now he asks the buyer to return it. According to the Ethereum blockchain, an Etherrock NFT was recently sold for 444 Wei instead of 444 ETH. While 444 ETH is worth around 1 million USD, 1 ETH equals 1,000,000,000,000,000 Wei. Accordingly, the NFT was - apparently by mistake - offered and sold for a fraction of its value, as reported by Vice.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy