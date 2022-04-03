Tesla Stops Solar Roof Installations Due To Supply Chain Issues

Tesla has stopped installing solar shingles. Some customers will go months without a proper roof. Problems in the supply chain apparently mean that Tesla cannot produce its solar shingles in sufficient quantities. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla has instructed its planning teams not to plan any new solar rooftop installations.

Tesla Solar Roof. Image by Tesla Creative Commons

However, this also seems to put existing customers in a precarious position. As Electrek reports from a customer, roof skins have already been removed without the solar tiles being in place. Now only an intermediate film and plywood panels are protecting the US customer's house from the weather. The customer was promised that the installation would be completed within eight weeks and that the film would last around six months. According to the report, eight weeks have passed, and Tesla is said to have announced that the installation of the roof may not be possible before the end of the year.

Tesla Planning Team Not To Start New Projects

As Electrek reports, the customer is not an isolated case. Numerous American buyers told the blog that their installation schedule had been pushed back and that there was little communication from Tesla. Tesla builds its solar tiles in New York City GigaFactory.

The photovoltaic roof shingles are available in different designs and are connected to Tesla's Powerwall storage system. They do not have to be attached to the entire roof surface, so that chimney and skylight recesses can be integrated. But the installation will soon begin once the issue is solved.