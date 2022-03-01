After Musk's Private Jet, Teenagers Are Now Chasing Russian Oligarchs

Abdul Ghani

The Twitter account "Russian Oligarch Jets" monitors the flight movements of Russian billionaires. A few weeks ago, 19-year-old American Jack Sweeney caused a stir because he tracked the private jets of Elon Musk and other billionaires. Now he's using his talent for flight tracking to follow the planes of Russian oligarchs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qdqx9_0eScLcjc00
Teenagers Are Now Chasing Russian Oligarchs.TImes Now/Google Creative Commons

In order to be able to monitor the movements of the Russian billionaires' private aircraft, Sweeney set up the Twitter account "Russian Oligarch Jets". For example, @RUOligarchJets shows when Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska's private jets take off and land.

ADS-B data reveal flight movements

The information on the Russian planes and helicopters comes from publicly available ADS-B data - in this case, provided by ADS-B Exchange. This data is also used by popular flight tracking portals such as Flightradar24.

The first postings from "Russian Oligarch Jets" went online over the weekend after it became known that the sanctions against Russia also target oligarchs and the use of European airspace.

Possible Putin jets are being observed

In addition to the Twitter account @RUOligarchJets, the 19-year-old has started another account. With @PutinJet he wants to show the movements of planes registered to Russian VIPs and the Russian government. These are said to be jets that Putin could use.

However, Sweeney points out that one should not expect too much from @PutinJet. On the one hand, there are too many VIP planes in Russia, so it is not clear which one is being used by Putin. On the other hand, the ADS-B coverage in Russia is too small to provide reliable data.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elon muk# russia# russia oligarchs# teenage boy tracks jets# USA

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1475 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Ukraine Receives Millions of US Dollars In Crypto Donations

The donations are processed via a Ukrainian crypto exchange, and the money is primarily invested in the country's military. Since the Russian invasion began, the Ukrainian government has received around $55 million in cryptocurrency donations. The donations are divided into a total of around 105,000 individual donations, as reported by the cryptoanalysis company Elliptic.

Read full story

EA Removes Russian Teams From FIFA 22

Studios such as CD Projekt Red, Wargaming, and Ubisoft have also commented on the war in Ukraine and promised help. The Russian national team as well as the three clubs Lokomotiv Moscow, Spartak Moscow, and CSKA Moscow will be removed from FIFA 22. Other clubs from the country, like the Russian Premier League, are not included in the game. The three clubs mentioned are in the Rest of the World category.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Tesla Car Accidentally Stopped on The Highway of Kansas City - Driver Died In The Accident

A Tesla Model 3 accidentally stopped on a US highway. The driver died in the subsequent rear-end collision. An unusual fatal accident occurred on February 28 near Kansas City, Missouri on US Highway I70. The driver died in the subsequent rear-end collision, a passenger in the Tesla, and the occupants of the two vehicles that hit the Model 3 survived with minor injuries.

Read full story

The US Wants To Include China In Sanctions Against Russia

The US also expects Chinese companies to stop sending CPUs to Russia. China is skeptical about this. The US government expects China to act quickly. The Chinese are to stop exporting computers, smartphones, and hardware to Russia and join the sanctions initiated by the US. This is reported by the business magazine Bloomberg. The reason is the war of aggression that Russia is waging in Ukraine. The USA itself has probably already instructed various software and hardware companies to stop trading with Russia.

Read full story
14 comments

Internet Companies Are Sanctioning Russia

Meta and Alphabet freeze RT ad revenue. But not only the Russian state broadcaster is coming under pressure from the Internet companies. Both the Facebook group Meta and YouTube operator Alphabet have announced that they will exclude the state-affiliated Russian media company RT from their advertising programs. RT can no longer display advertising on its channels and must expect a corresponding loss of sales. The lockdowns are in response to Russian troops attacking Ukraine.

Read full story
1 comments

US Securities And Exchange Commission Raises Serious Allegations Against Elon Musk

SEC, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: According to the SEC, the Tesla boss is said to have informed his brother in advance about possible share sales. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the recent stock sales by Tesla founder Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated the agency's insider trading rules, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Read full story

NASA's Moon Mission Is Scheduled To Start In May

NASA (Artemis I)© NASA/Kim Shiflett. The capsule should then start towards the moon without people on board, orbit the earth's satellite for a week and then return to earth. Tests of the SLS rocket, which will carry the capsule into space, have been successfully completed, said NASA's responsible for the mission, Tom Whitmeyer, at a presentation by the space agency on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Radiation In Chernobyl Rises After Russian Occupation

Military vehicles and the fighting around Chernobyl have led to an increase in radiation levels in Chernobyl. Russian troops captured the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers had tried in vain to defend the area. No people are said to have been killed.

Read full story
3 comments

Six of Marvel Series Are Moving From Netflix To Disney+

As a first step, Disney+ will receive all six Marvel series in Canada in mid-March. It is available on Netflix until the end of February. Marvel series Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders will join Disney+ subscriptions on March 16, 2022, for Canadian customers. Online magazines like What's On Disney Plus, Mobile Syrup, and Engadget have reported about the six Marvel series that are moving from Netflix to Disney Plus. The catalog expansion has not yet been announced on Disney+ Canada's Twitter channel and Disney+ Canada's Facebook account.

Read full story

Batmobile Tumbler Available As An Electric Car

An artist recreated Batman's Tumbler as an electric car. The electric Batmobile is for sale. The 23-year-old artist and architect Nguyen Dac Chung has built an electric Batmobile to resemble actor Christian Bale's tumbler in the Dark Knight trilogy. However, buyers have to do without the attack mode, weapons, and other gadgets.

Read full story

Cryptocurrencies Crash After The Attack on Ukraine

In addition to Bitcoin and Ether, the international stock indices are also reacting negatively to the Russian invasion of Ukraine - including the Russian RTS index. The prices of the most popular cryptocurrencies collapsed on the morning of February 24, 2022. The reason might be Russia's attack on Ukraine. In addition to cryptocurrencies, numerous international stock indices have reacted negatively to the invasion.

Read full story
6 comments

SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites Into The Higher Orbit

In response to the loss of 40 Starlink satellites to a solar storm, SpaceX has suspended the next installment higher up. Fewer numbers, higher orbit: The US space company SpaceX has once again launched satellites for the Starlink constellation. As a consequence of the failure caused by the solar storm, these come into a different orbit.

Read full story

Mark Zuckerberg Builds An Island Using Voice Commands

Mark Zuckerberg presented a truly universal translation service and other innovations relating to the metaverse. The Meta founder and boss Mark Zuckerberg have presented several innovations from his research labs in a video. The main focus is on technologies related to artificial intelligence and the self-monitored learning that comes with it. Meta has been working on this for several years.

Read full story
6 comments

Microsoft Scales AI Infrastructure To Hundreds of Thousands of GPUs

Deep learning is very resource-intensive. Microsoft is now describing how this can be scaled globally to hundreds of thousands of GPUs. The software company Microsoft apparently operates a globally distributed service for scheduling machine learning tasks. The system used is called Singularity and is described in a current research paper from Microsoft, which lists 26 authors involved - including Mark Russinovich, CTO of Microsoft's cloud division Azure. The primary goal is to save costs.

Read full story

Bumpy Start For Trump's Twitter Clone - Truth Social

Donald Trump wants to make his voice heard on the internet again with the Truth Social network. The app already exists, at least for iPhone users. Former US President Donald Trump has further promoted his short message service Truth Social with the release of an app for iOS users. However, when the app was launched on the night of February 21, 2022, users reported technical problems. The provider, the newly founded company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), had to struggle with difficulties right from the start of the pre-registration.

Read full story

Algorithmic art is not copyrighted

Artificial intelligence has created works of art. The creator wanted to bring about a rethinking of copyright law. Anyone who has artificial intelligence creates works of art automatically does not own any copyright. This was decided by a committee of the US Copyright Office after the applicant had appealed the first decision in 2019.

Read full story

32 NFTs stolen from OpenSea users with phishing website

Several users of the NFT platform (OpenSea) were phished out of $1.7 million worth of possessions. The NFT platform OpenSea has investigated allegations that malicious code for smart contracts has led to cyberattacks on individual users. The company now notes that phishing attacks have probably occurred on 32 of its users. About $1.7 million worth of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) were stolen from them using malicious software injected into them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy