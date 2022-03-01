After Musk's Private Jet, Teenagers Are Now Chasing Russian Oligarchs

The Twitter account "Russian Oligarch Jets" monitors the flight movements of Russian billionaires. A few weeks ago, 19-year-old American Jack Sweeney caused a stir because he tracked the private jets of Elon Musk and other billionaires. Now he's using his talent for flight tracking to follow the planes of Russian oligarchs.

Teenagers Are Now Chasing Russian Oligarchs. TImes Now/Google Creative Commons

In order to be able to monitor the movements of the Russian billionaires' private aircraft, Sweeney set up the Twitter account "Russian Oligarch Jets". For example, @RUOligarchJets shows when Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska's private jets take off and land.

ADS-B data reveal flight movements

The information on the Russian planes and helicopters comes from publicly available ADS-B data - in this case, provided by ADS-B Exchange. This data is also used by popular flight tracking portals such as Flightradar24.

The first postings from "Russian Oligarch Jets" went online over the weekend after it became known that the sanctions against Russia also target oligarchs and the use of European airspace.

Possible Putin jets are being observed

In addition to the Twitter account @RUOligarchJets, the 19-year-old has started another account. With @PutinJet he wants to show the movements of planes registered to Russian VIPs and the Russian government. These are said to be jets that Putin could use.

However, Sweeney points out that one should not expect too much from @PutinJet. On the one hand, there are too many VIP planes in Russia, so it is not clear which one is being used by Putin. On the other hand, the ADS-B coverage in Russia is too small to provide reliable data.