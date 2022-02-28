Meta and Alphabet freeze RT ad revenue. But not only the Russian state broadcaster is coming under pressure from the Internet companies. Both the Facebook group Meta and YouTube operator Alphabet have announced that they will exclude the state-affiliated Russian media company RT from their advertising programs. RT can no longer display advertising on its channels and must expect a corresponding loss of sales. The lockdowns are in response to Russian troops attacking Ukraine.

Internet Companies Are Sanctioning Russia. Wikimedia Creative Commons

"We are now banning Russian state media from advertising or making money on our platform, no matter where in the world, " wrote Meta's security chief Nathaniel Gleicher on Twitter. According to its own statements, Meta has set up its own operations center since the weekend, which is staffed by Russian and Ukrainian native speakers, among others.

Russian media are also being sanctioned on YouTube. Advertising is no longer displayed on the RT channels. In addition, state-funded Russian media are no longer allowed to use Google's advertising technology on their own websites. Youtube spokesman Farshad Shadloo says that at the request of the Ukrainian government, RT and other channels in Ukraine are no longer accessible. The RT News app is also no longer available in the Google Play Store.

Protection measures for users in Ukraine

Gleicher said Meta security teams "watch out for new threats and take action against malicious activity." Ukrainian users of Instagram were shown security warnings to protect their accounts. In addition, the search for Ukrainian users on Facebook is restricted for the time being to protect them.

In addition to the military attack, there have also been attacks on Ukraine's IT infrastructure. The BSI has been warning of cyber attacks for a long time.

Another limited feature is Google Maps' live traffic forecast. The evaluation of movement data could allow conclusions to be drawn about troop movements and escape routes of the Ukrainian population. "In the past, we would have relied on a reporter to show us what was happening on the ground," said scientist Jeffrey Lewis. "Today you can open Google Maps and see how people are fleeing Kyiv."

The use of the short message service Twitter is also only possible to a limited extent in Russia. According to an analysis by Netblocks, this is a measure taken by numerous Russian Internet providers. Twitter can still be reached via a VPN connection. Facebook servers are also affected.

Further measures required

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has published numerous other demands on US companies on Twitter in recent days. For example, he asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to block the entire App Store for iOS devices for Russian users.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton made similar demands in a video call directly to the respective CEOs of Alphabet and YouTube, Sundar Pichai and Susan Wojcicki. The terms of use of the video platform should be adjusted to also exclude war propaganda.

"War propaganda should never be a recommended content," Breton The terms of use of the video platform should be adjusted said, referring to YouTube's recommendation algorithm, "Moreover, it should have no place at all on online platforms. I count on the tech industry to take urgent and effective action is taking to combat disinformation."

RT has been under pressure for a long time

RT, formerly Russia Today, is funded by the Russian state. In early February, the broadcaster was banned from broadcasting its program in Germany because it did not have a broadcasting license. As early as 2021, YouTube completely removed RT's German-language channels from its platform. This was due to violations of the policy on misinformation about the corona pandemic. At the time, the Russian state broadcaster saw itself in the wrong and announced legal action.

An account registered on February 6 is now again publishing content under the name "RT Deutsch" on YouTube.

RT continues to have a presence in various social media in Germany. RT Deutsch's Telegram channel has almost 90,000 subscribers, and the Facebook page is followed by 650,000 users.

Lots of fake news floating around

The EU's decision to exclude Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT could have noticeable consequences for Internet users in Russia. Irrespective of this, there have already been minor problems with payments for Internet services.

As Rolling Stone reports, Russian authors stopped receiving payouts from Onlyfans for a few days. Onlyfans confirmed this to the magazine. Payments are now possible again - after Onlyfans changed the payment service provider.

The reports about possible boycotts, bans, and sanctions are mixed up with false reports, especially on social media. It was incorrectly reported that Onlyfans was no longer accessible in Russia. Tweets about a regional ban on Pornhub in Russia could also not be confirmed.