SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites Into The Higher Orbit

Abdul Ghani

In response to the loss of 40 Starlink satellites to a solar storm, SpaceX has suspended the next installment higher up.

Fewer numbers, higher orbit: The US space company SpaceX has once again launched satellites for the Starlink constellation. As a consequence of the failure caused by the solar storm, these come into a different orbit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYA2O_0eO7jL1500
SpaceX Launches Starlink Satellites.Photo by SpaceX from Pexels

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with 46 satellites on board. 62 minutes later the satellites were deployed. However, there was only a confirmation of this around 20 minutes because the ground station could not be reached, reports the US news service Spacenews, which specializes in space issues. The first stage returned to Earth and landed on an autonomous ship near the Bahamas.

The satellites were deployed in a parking orbit at an altitude of about 330 kilometers. This is significantly higher than the other satellites in the Starlink constellation, which will be deployed at an altitude of 210 kilometers. The rocket transported three fewer satellites than usual - possibly because of the higher orbit: in order to reach it, the engines had to be fired a second time.

Solar storms affect the atmosphere

The higher parking orbit appears to be in response to the loss of 40 satellites earlier this month. These had been destroyed as a result of a solar storm: During a solar storm, the earth's upper atmosphere is heated, which then expands. This increases the air resistance.

The Starlink satellites will be deployed in particularly low orbits. The air friction there is normally large enough to slow down scrap and remove it from orbit within a few days or weeks. As air friction increased after the solar storm, 40 of the 49 satellites had already descended so low that their weak ion engines were no longer able to escape the atmosphere. In the higher orbit, there is less drag, so a solar storm has less of an impact.

The launch was the first launch since the Feb. 3 mission, which lost its satellites, and the seventh this year. Another is planned for this week. SpaceX aims to make 52 rocket launches this year.

Starlink is a satellite constellation that aims to make high-speed internet available anywhere on earth. In the full expansion stage, there should be 12,000 satellites.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elon musk# nasa# spacex# starlink# satellite internet

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1459 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

US Securities And Exchange Commission Raises Serious Allegations Against Elon Musk

SEC, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: According to the SEC, the Tesla boss is said to have informed his brother in advance about possible share sales. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the recent stock sales by Tesla founder Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated the agency's insider trading rules, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Read full story

NASA's Moon Mission Is Scheduled To Start In May

NASA (Artemis I)© NASA/Kim Shiflett. The capsule should then start towards the moon without people on board, orbit the earth's satellite for a week and then return to earth. Tests of the SLS rocket, which will carry the capsule into space, have been successfully completed, said NASA's responsible for the mission, Tom Whitmeyer, at a presentation by the space agency on Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Radiation In Chernobyl Rises After Russian Occupation

Military vehicles and the fighting around Chernobyl have led to an increase in radiation levels in Chernobyl. Russian troops captured the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers had tried in vain to defend the area. No people are said to have been killed.

Read full story
4 comments

Six of Marvel Series Are Moving From Netflix To Disney+

As a first step, Disney+ will receive all six Marvel series in Canada in mid-March. It is available on Netflix until the end of February. Marvel series Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders will join Disney+ subscriptions on March 16, 2022, for Canadian customers. Online magazines like What's On Disney Plus, Mobile Syrup, and Engadget have reported about the six Marvel series that are moving from Netflix to Disney Plus. The catalog expansion has not yet been announced on Disney+ Canada's Twitter channel and Disney+ Canada's Facebook account.

Read full story

Batmobile Tumbler Available As An Electric Car

An artist recreated Batman's Tumbler as an electric car. The electric Batmobile is for sale. The 23-year-old artist and architect Nguyen Dac Chung has built an electric Batmobile to resemble actor Christian Bale's tumbler in the Dark Knight trilogy. However, buyers have to do without the attack mode, weapons, and other gadgets.

Read full story

Cryptocurrencies Crash After The Attack on Ukraine

In addition to Bitcoin and Ether, the international stock indices are also reacting negatively to the Russian invasion of Ukraine - including the Russian RTS index. The prices of the most popular cryptocurrencies collapsed on the morning of February 24, 2022. The reason might be Russia's attack on Ukraine. In addition to cryptocurrencies, numerous international stock indices have reacted negatively to the invasion.

Read full story
3 comments

Mark Zuckerberg Builds An Island Using Voice Commands

Mark Zuckerberg presented a truly universal translation service and other innovations relating to the metaverse. The Meta founder and boss Mark Zuckerberg have presented several innovations from his research labs in a video. The main focus is on technologies related to artificial intelligence and the self-monitored learning that comes with it. Meta has been working on this for several years.

Read full story
4 comments

Microsoft Scales AI Infrastructure To Hundreds of Thousands of GPUs

Deep learning is very resource-intensive. Microsoft is now describing how this can be scaled globally to hundreds of thousands of GPUs. The software company Microsoft apparently operates a globally distributed service for scheduling machine learning tasks. The system used is called Singularity and is described in a current research paper from Microsoft, which lists 26 authors involved - including Mark Russinovich, CTO of Microsoft's cloud division Azure. The primary goal is to save costs.

Read full story

Bumpy Start For Trump's Twitter Clone - Truth Social

Donald Trump wants to make his voice heard on the internet again with the Truth Social network. The app already exists, at least for iPhone users. Former US President Donald Trump has further promoted his short message service Truth Social with the release of an app for iOS users. However, when the app was launched on the night of February 21, 2022, users reported technical problems. The provider, the newly founded company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), had to struggle with difficulties right from the start of the pre-registration.

Read full story

Algorithmic art is not copyrighted

Artificial intelligence has created works of art. The creator wanted to bring about a rethinking of copyright law. Anyone who has artificial intelligence creates works of art automatically does not own any copyright. This was decided by a committee of the US Copyright Office after the applicant had appealed the first decision in 2019.

Read full story

32 NFTs stolen from OpenSea users with phishing website

Several users of the NFT platform (OpenSea) were phished out of $1.7 million worth of possessions. The NFT platform OpenSea has investigated allegations that malicious code for smart contracts has led to cyberattacks on individual users. The company now notes that phishing attacks have probably occurred on 32 of its users. About $1.7 million worth of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) were stolen from them using malicious software injected into them.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Helicopter crashes into the ocean off crowded Miami beach

Dramatic scenes took place on Saturday in front of a beach in the US metropolis of Miami. A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the Atlantic ocean near a crowded beach in Miami at 1:20 pm on Saturday. Federal agencies including FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) are still investigating the causes of the crash.

Read full story

Microsoft gets patent on the free coding method

Google had failed with a patent on ANS coding, Microsoft has now succeeded. The inventor actually wants to keep the process free. After years of trying, the software company Microsoft received a patent for the rANS coding method from the US patent office. This is one of several variants of the Asymmetric Numeral Systems (ANS) coding method that is found in almost all modern codecs, such as AV1, the Z standard compression, or, in the case of rANS, the new JPEG XL.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk compares Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Hitler

Tesla boss Elon Musk has compared Justin Trudeau to Hitler for his actions against truck drivers. Elon Musk has compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler for his actions against the blocking of truck drivers on Twitter. The tweet featured a picture of the dictator with the text overlaid, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau." Below it was written: "I had a state budget." Musk deleted the tweet, but many Twitter users quoted and commented on it, including the American Jewish Committee (AJC): "To compare Democratic politicians to Hitler is an insult to those who suffered unimaginable suffering at the hands of the Nazis."

Read full story
9 comments

Submarine cable in the South Pacific damaged more than previously expected

The eruption of an undersea volcano not only interrupted the submarine cable but tore it into several pieces.The Tonga Cable System, which connects Tonga with Fiji, has been damaged more severely than previously thought. James Panuve, managing director of Tonga Cable Limited, told Voice of America (VOA) that a Subcom repair ship found the severed ends of the 840-kilometer submarine cable damaged in an undersea volcano eruption on January 15. But instead of a clean break, the section of cable was torn into numerous pieces, Panuve explained.

Read full story
1 comments

Astronomers discover the largest galaxy known to date

With the help of the European radio interferometer, astronomers have discovered a huge radio galaxy. Is that the last beast in the sky? Astronomers have discovered what they claim to be the largest structure of galactic origin.

Read full story
4 comments

Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales for commercial space flights

Virgin Galactic is serious: Commercial space flights are scheduled to start this year. The ticket counter will start on February 16, 2022. The first commercial space flight will have 1,000 tourists on board. But the ticket prices are much higher than expected.

Read full story

First Starship Crew With Space Tourists On Board

Jared Isaacman wants to go back to the Dragon. A space walk is planned and he wants to be on board for the first flight with the Starship. The Starship is scheduled to fly the third and final mission of the Polaris program (Spacex)Image By Polaris Program.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy