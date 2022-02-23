Bumpy Start For Trump's Twitter Clone - Truth Social

Abdul Ghani

Donald Trump wants to make his voice heard on the internet again with the Truth Social network. The app already exists, at least for iPhone users. Former US President Donald Trump has further promoted his short message service Truth Social with the release of an app for iOS users. However, when the app was launched on the night of February 21, 2022, users reported technical problems. The provider, the newly founded company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), had to struggle with difficulties right from the start of the pre-registration.

Screenshots of the Truth social app. From Apple App Screenshots

According to various media reports, users had problems creating their own accounts, among other things. According to Cnet, there were error messages when entering personal data.

Other users reported that after logging in they were initially put off until a later date. "Due to high demand, we have put you on our waiting list," read the message, which included a waiting list number. Users who pre-registered for Truth Social automatically received the app on their iPhones. Despite the difficulties, Truth Social was the most downloaded app among social networks on Monday.

The Android app could be released in the coming weeks. TMTG boss David Nunes, a former US congressman, said on Sunday: "I think that by the end of March we will be fully operational, at least in the USA."

Strong resemblance to Twitter

According to the screenshots, the app is very similar to the short message service Twitter. His account there served Donald Trump as the most important communication medium for years. After his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump was banned from the main social networks such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

According to Trump, the self-declared goal of the Trump Media & Technology Group is to “stand up to the tyranny of the big tech companies”. "We live in a world where the Taliban have a huge presence on Twitter, but your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said last October.

Technically, the social network seems to be based on the free software Mastodon. Mastodon's code is licensed under the AGPLv3. This means that website operators of instances that use the code must also publish it again. But that didn't happen in the case of Trump's social network. Rather, the supposedly own code is even described as proprietary there.