NASA: Starlink satellites may negatively affect Hubble

SpaceX's Starlink satellites could disrupt numerous NASA missions.

NASA warns that SpaceX's plan to launch 30,000 more Starlink satellites could disrupt scientific space missions. Among other things, for manned space travel, for ground-based telescopes looking out for asteroids moving towards Earth, and for the Hubble telescope, the satellites could mean impairments.

According to NASA, 8 percent of the images captured by Hubble are already affected by the Starlink satellites. If the SpaceX plan is accepted by the authorities, 10,000 of them would be in or below the Hubble orbit. More than twice as many images could be affected by the satellites in the future.

NASA recently put these concerns on paper in a letter to the US authority Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Treat the use of satellites with "great caution".

There is also potential for disruption to 14 NASA earth observation missions due to the strong sunlight reflections from the satellites. This would have a negative impact on the accuracy of the measurements.

In addition, spacecraft traffic between Earth and the ISS could be disrupted by the Starlink satellites. The number of satellites could make it difficult to find a spacecraft launch window, especially for short-term missions. The satellites could thus endanger launches but also re-entry into the earth's atmosphere.

Earth observation missions also affected

While NASA is not asking the FCC to deny SpaceX's application, it does require that the deployment and deployment of the satellites be controlled with "great caution" so that space missions can take place safely. It would also require enhanced coordination and communication between NASA and SpaceX to ensure mission security for both parties.

NASA says these potential risks also affect other large satellite constellations. There is therefore a clear need to create a long-term risk reduction plan at a national and international level. NASA suggests that SpaceX work with the agency so that it can share expertise and determine actions with the private company.