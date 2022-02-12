Alignment of the James Webb Space Telescope mirror

Abdul Ghani

The first images from JWST show the shape and orientation of the primary mirror and wildly scattered stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esw19_0eChsnlX00
(With a trick, the JWST can take a picture of its own primary mirror)Image by NASA

Every reflecting telescope must be adjusted before it is used for the first time. The James Webb Space Telescope consists of 19 mirrors that have to work together perfectly. After the telescope has arrived in the intended orbit and the heat shields have been deployed, this work begins and Nasa has provided the first images of the process.

To do this, the telescope was aimed at the star HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Majoris (Great Bear) and the first images were taken with the near-infrared camera. Since the mirror elements are not yet aligned, each element of the primary mirror creates its own image of the star on the camera sensor. By wobbling the individual elements with the adjustment motors, it was determined which of these images of the star was generated by which mirror element.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aI5GA_0eChsnlX00
JWST's First Images (Alignment)Image by NASA

Each mirror element can be adjusted in 6 axes. So it can be moved sideways and vertically and rotated in 3 axes of rotation. In the fine adjustment, individual steps of 8 nanometers in length can be carried out. That is also necessary. As in any amateur telescope, the wavefront of the light from the mirror must arrive at the sensor with an accuracy of 50 nanometers. To do this, the mirror surface must correspond to the shape of an ideal parabolic mirror to within 25 nanometers, except that the mirror consists of 18 movable and deformable individual parts.

The stars are still out of focus

It can be clearly seen that some of the mirror elements do not yet provide punctiform, sharp images, but longitudinally distorted and partly blurred images. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the thin mirror elements do not have a rigid shape but can be bent by additional motors.

In order to analyze the shape and decide on the next adjustment steps, slightly blurred images of the stars are taken in several steps. The interference patterns on the resulting images can be compared with the previously calculated ideal image and the necessary adjustments can be made. To create the blurred images, the small secondary mirror is moved, which is attached above the large primary mirror and reflects the light through the hole in the middle of the 18 mirror elements to the camera.

In order to get an overview of the general adjustment status of the entire mirror, a very blurred image can also be taken with a lens provided for this purpose in the beam path of the camera. Then every bright spot in the image becomes an image of the shape of the primary mirror. This allows the JWST to capture an image of the primary mirror without being able to point an external camera at the primary mirror.

JWST is not yet at operating temperature

When the shape of all mirror elements is adjusted and the elements are straightened relative to each other, they are sequentially combined into a single mirror with a single focus. According to the plan, it will take another six months until all adjustment steps have been completed and all measuring instruments have cooled down sufficiently for the scientific work.

At the moment the telescope would still be much too warm, even if it were perfectly adjusted. The heat means that the images still show strong sensor noise and hot pixels, i.e. permanently white pixels. This will change as the temperature decreases and eventually allow regular operation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NASA# JWST# James Webb# Space# USA

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1401 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

First Starship Crew With Space Tourists On Board

Jared Isaacman wants to go back to the Dragon. A space walk is planned and he wants to be on board for the first flight with the Starship. The Starship is scheduled to fly the third and final mission of the Polaris program (Spacex)Image By Polaris Program.

Read full story

NASA: Starlink satellites may negatively affect Hubble

NASA (Hubble)©NASA. NASA warns that SpaceX's plan to launch 30,000 more Starlink satellites could disrupt scientific space missions. Among other things, for manned space travel, for ground-based telescopes looking out for asteroids moving towards Earth, and for the Hubble telescope, the satellites could mean impairments.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

44-Year-old Man Was Critically Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver In Brooklyn

The collision driver crashed into a pedestrian crossing a street in Brooklyn on Thursday night, hitting a man so hard that he flew into the air and fell on concrete, police and a witness said.

Read full story

Apple Set a Record To Become The Largest Headphone Manufacturer In The USA

Word has gotten around that Apple is successfully selling its iPhones. Now the manufacturer has conquered another industry for itself. Apple's relationship with the music industry is a long-standing one, after all, the iPod transformed the industry once before. Now Apple is poised to conquer a neighboring industry, that of headphones.

Read full story

1,000 Mysterious Filaments Discovered At The Center of The Milky Way

Evenly Arranged Filaments In The Center of The Milky Way Pose a Mystery To Researchers. 1,000 Mysterious Filaments (New Discovery)Image By Imgix.bustle.com. According to South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO): Nearly 1,000 mysterious filaments have been discovered in the center of the Milky Way, puzzling researchers. They reach a length of about 150 light-years, have a strong magnetic field, and are arranged in pairs or in clusters.

Read full story
3 comments

US Judiciary Seized $3.6 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

Hackers stole almost 120,000 Bitcoins in 2016. Now they have been confiscated by the US judiciary - and are worth billions of US dollars. US Judiciary Seized $3.6 Billion Worth of Bitcoin (Stolen In 2016)Image From Pexels.

Read full story

Meta "Absolutely Does Not" Want To Leave The EU

Meta is forced to clarify: There is no threat to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe. Meta Manager Markus Reinischb February 8, 2022: The US IT group Meta has rejected reports that the company had threatened to withdraw its Facebook and Instagram services from Europe. "Meta is absolutely not threatening to leave Europe" is the title of a blog post by Meta Manager Markus Reinisch from February 8, 2022. Reports to the contrary implying this are "simply not true". Reinisch assured: "We have absolutely no desire to withdraw from Europe."

Read full story

Solar Storm Destroys 40 Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk's satellite internet service has lost up to 40 satellites that have just been launched to a solar storm. SpaceX Starlink Satellites Were Destroyed By Solar Storm (NASA)©NASA.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

50-Year-Old Woman From Brooklyn Was Fatally Stabbed In Her Back While Going To Her Morning Shift

A 50-year-old woman was stabbed in her back while walking to work for her extra shift in the morning at 5:50. Victim Dorothy Clarke (Courtesy of Myrtle Clarke)Courtesy of Myrtle Clarke.

Read full story
60 comments

Peter Thiel Leaves Meta's Board of Directors

Investor Peter Thiel is leaving the Meta board after 17 years. There are probably political plans behind it. Peter Thiel (With Donald Trump)Shannon Stapleton/Reuters. The investor Peter Thiel will soon no longer be a member of the board of directors of the US IT group Meta. The company announced on February 7, 2022, that Thiel had decided not to stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The background to the decision is apparently planned to provide more support for Republican Party candidates in the future. Meta includes services like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Oculus.

Read full story
8 comments

Destroying Huawei Technology Will Be Much More Expensive Than Expected

Cellular operators need $5.6-billion, but the Federal Communications Commission only has about a third of that money. Federal Communications Commission USA: The price of upgrading and replacing Chinese technology in US cellular networks will be significantly higher than the government had anticipated. According to Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, US carriers have requested reimbursements of around $5.6-billion to "disassemble and replace" their existing Huawei and ZTE infrastructure, as Trump said - Government ordered.

Read full story

EU Pumps 43-Billion Euros Into Semiconductor Production

By 2030, a fifth of all microchips should come from Europe, which is why the European Commission is strengthening local industry with the Chips Act. Ursula von der Leyen presents the European Chips Act. (2022)Ursula von der Leyen From Twitter.

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey Gov. Will Lift The State Mask Mandate For Schools on March 7

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy assumed responsibility for schools from the state on March 7, but school districts still have the right to self-regulate. New Jersey (Mask Mandate For Schools)Kelly Sikkema From Unsplash.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Two Teen Boys Have Been Charged In a Minnesota School Shooting

Two teenagers were charged on Friday with the murder of a 15-year-old friend outside a Minnesota school. Fernando Valdez-Alvarez left, and Alfredo Rosario Solis was arrested Friday. (Handout)Minnesota Police.

Read full story
18 comments

The Father of a Starving 7-Year-old New Yorker Boy Has Apologized For The Murder

NYPD (7-year-old Peter Cuacuas Investigation)Matthias Kinsella From Unsplash. The New York State: The Father apologized for the guilty death of his 7-year-old son when he was locked in his room at least six days a week.

Read full story

Spotify CEO Defends Joe Rogan Podcast to Employees

According to Daniel Ek, Spotify needs exclusive podcasts to survive in the market - even if their hosts are controversial, such as Joe Rogan about his beliefs. Spotify CEO Defends Joe Rogan (Spotify CEO Daniel Ek)Image By Reuters.

Read full story
9 comments

DeepMind AI Has Developed A Coding Engine That Competes With Average Human Programmers

The DeepMind uses The Alpha code to create an AI model for programming. The team tested this with tasks from a programming competition. DeepMind's AI specialists have developed a model called The AlphaCode that is said to be able to write computer programs at a level that can compete with human programmers. The team at Google's sister company proved this by entering a competition with The AlphaCode. There the AI ​​model landed in the middle.

Read full story

DA Vinci's Airscrew Works As a Quadcopter

A graduate student in the US has presented a working Quadcopter that uses four Da Vinci propellers. Leonardo da Vinci's drawing of the air screw (CC-By 3.0)Image From Commons Wikipedia.

Read full story

Travel To an Asteroid With a Solar Sail - NASA on a Mission

NEA Scout (NASA)NASA. NASA Nea Scout Mission: Another mission to the moon, Artemis I, is expected to start on March 12, 2022. Onboard the mission will be a shoebox-sized spacecraft that has nothing in common with lunar exploration. The Near-Earth Asteroid Scout spacecraft of the American space agency NASA is to break up to an asteroid.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy