Pet-Influencers are using cloning techniques to keep their business running

Anyone who collects followers on Instagram with an animal is left with nothing when they die. Cloning could be the solution. And Instagram Influencers have no other option.

Texas-based Viagen offers to clone deceased pets. Among other things, the company cloned Barbra Streisand's dog in 2018 - in recent years, the Instagram market seems to have become more and more interesting for the provider.

The background is numerous Instagrammers whose accounts are based on the lives of their pets - so-called "Petfluencers". There are numerous accounts on the social network that document the everyday life of their cats, dogs, and other animals and sometimes have hundreds of thousands of followers. If the animal dies, the account operator is often left with nothing.

As Input-Mag writes in a report, Viagen has increasingly sought contact with animal Instagrammers in recent years and has entered into numerous paid partnerships. The company does not want to reveal how many Instagrammers have already left behind cells from their animals; however, there are some users who are open about the animal cloning process.

Cloned Wolfhound After The Accidental Death

For example, photographer Courtney Udvar-Hazy had her wolf-dog Willow cloned after a fatal accident in 2018. In 2019, her new dog Phoenix, and five other genetically identical puppies were born. According to Udvar-Hazy, the motivation behind the cloning process was grief for her dog. Accusing Instagrammers of just greed for profit is probably not enough.

There are numerous other cases of documented clones among Instagrammers. Owners are often accused of acting unethically. The cloning process involves in vitro fertilization using the fertilized eggs of a foster dog; among other things, this raises ethical questions. The fact that millions of dogs end up in animal shelters every year in the USA alone makes the practice appear questionable.

The mentioned Instagram animals are known to be clones. As Viagen reports, users could easily present their followers with a cloned animal as the original. For this, however, the cloning process would have to take place before the death of the original animal so that the age difference is less noticeable - which should raise further ethical questions.

High Cost

By the way, cloning pets is not cheap: the process costs between 35,000 and 50,000 US dollars. Many Instagrammers in the input report also borne the costs with the help of their families.