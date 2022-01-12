European Parliament illegally transfers data to the USA

Google Analytics and Stripe installed an EU website for corona tests. The data protection officer has now set a deadline.

Data Leaks (Google and Stripe) Mae Mu From Unsplash

The data protection organization Noyb ( (None of your business) published on January 11, 2022, that the EU data protection officer had admitted one of their complaints. Accordingly, the European Parliament illegally installed Google Analytics and Stripe in a website for corona tests. The site forwarded data to the United States even though Parliament was unable to demonstrate the required levels of protection, according to Data Protection Commissioner Wojciech Wiewiórowski.

The decision of the data protection advocate Wiewiórowski is another success for the organization of Max Schrems. In July 2020, the European Court of Justice ruled in the Schrems II decision that an adequate level of protection must be achieved for the transfer of personal data from the EU to the USA. According to the data protection authority and Noyb, the European Parliament was unable to provide such evidence. Wiewiórowski then set a deadline of four weeks for rectification.

The complaint shows that the affected site is operated by an external service provider. As of today, this site no longer uses cookies. According to the complaint, cookies from Google Analytics and the payment service provider Stripe were previously stored there. Why a site for free Covid-19 tests built in a payment option can only be speculated. The Austrian daily Der Standard suspects elements of the website have been reused.

In addition to the illegally installed cookies, the European Parliament is said not to have properly provided information about their use in a cookie banner. The information about the cookies changed depending on the language setting. Thus, the use was not understandable for the user. As of today, not only are cookies missing, but also a cookie banner.

Noyb (None of your business) was founded in 2017 by Max Schrems in Vienna. The non-governmental organization has set itself the goal of bothering data protection authorities with violations of this kind and enforcing the law. In her press release, Noyb said she was delighted with the decision: "This is one of the first decisions to implement 'Schrems II' in practice and maybe groundbreaking for hundreds of pending cases".