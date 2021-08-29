University of Minnesota shares tips to reduce the fear from news

Brett Jordan/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Fear is one of the natural human emotions. The source can be from inside and outside. This may deliver a scary impression for well-being. On the other hand, it helps you to learn how to increase awareness. For instance, parents’ cues regarding dangerous stuff such as hot stoves create a caution of their children.

Experience that stimulates fear is called social fear learning. It will be harder to control as you receive the source every day in a form of news. This psychological phenomenon has the same effect with lifestyle in which lead to chronic disease such as cardiovascular. Get to know to reduce through t

he tips by the University of Minnesota, as follows.

Evaluate the risk when you read the news. Is that affect you significantly? If it does not, just let it flow. A strong relationship with others can also help you as shared joy is an effective way to calm your mind.

You cannot go wrong with social media detox. Fear of missing out does not important enough than your mental health. Focus on your passion and practice good safety habits as well as self-care are helpful aid.

You will be easily to fear when you are stressed. Get relax to minimize your trigger. Contemplate that you are in a safe condition can also avoid you from negative thoughts. Remember small things to gratitude.

Make sure that you share the news with proper people who really needs it. Your attempt to reduce fear can be supported by keeping a conducive condition for others. Meanwhile, it is better to tell trusted parties about your anxiety.

Place yourself in a comfortable environment. Just feel your fear as it is a human being and try to reduce it through a supported place. Write a journal to express your experience is the other suggestion to control emotion.

