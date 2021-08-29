Spent a day at St. Cloud like a local

Petr Sevcovic/Unsplash

ST. CLOUD, MN - Downtown St. Cloud is located near numerous hotels and the Mississippi River, offering a vast selection of shopping, drinking, and eating activities. A recent survey has just chosen the city as one of the Top 20 in the nation's local art scene. Check out more and discover why Downtown St. Cloud is simple to fall in love with!

St. Cloud and the Central Lakes is one of Minnesota's fastest developing regions. World-class gardens, the Mighty Mississippi, grand festivals, beautiful lakes, and a thriving economy. The city's hotels and restaurants are excellent, and the recreational possibilities seem limitless. St. Cloud, a vibrant Mississippi River city, offers year-round cultural, social, and recreational opportunities. Historic theaters, world-renowned gardens, and regional shopping are just a few highlights. Here is an example of how to enjoy the city downtown.

Start the day with a hearty breakfast at Perkins, then head over to Books Revisited. Stop in for some coffee or orange juice and take in the vintage typewriter décor in the store's windows. When the coffee kicks in, take in the sights on the freshly opened Beaver Island Trail bridge. The new boardwalk connects to the Beaver Island Trail and gives a magnificent view of the river.

For those craving adventures, cross the Division Bridge to the Munsinger Clemens Gardens for a break from the city to enjoy the rose garden, gazebo, and peacocks! Enough of the great outdoors, go back up the bank for a drink. There are around a dozen bars to choose from downtown. Enjoy a precisely proportioned martini at the Martini Lounge, a handcrafted classic drink at the Veranda Lounge, or award-winning beers at Beaver Island Brewing Company. Then relax with a lovely sit-down meal. A dinner at The White Horse or Olde Brick House is recommended to end the day.

