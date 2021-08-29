Minneapolis, MN

Five female chefs who are reshaping the Minneapolis culinary scene

Abdi Isaaq

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Behind all the delicious food and drinks served, Minneapolis restaurants are bursting with talented female chefs. The chefs aren't just cooking; they are designers, creators, and artists, among other things.

Amazing female chefs have shaped the Minneapolis food scene, setting the bar for quality, flavor, and enjoyment. Here are the five talented female chefs in Minneapolis:

1. Steph Hedrick (The Lynhall)

Steph Hedrick is a Chef de cuisine at The Lynhall. She has over 25 years of experience in the Minneapolis foodservice industry, including the Woman's Club of Minneapolis. Her contacts with local farmers provide fresh ingredients and flavorful recipes.

2. Jamie Malone (Eastside)

Jamie Malone puts as much emphasis on presentation and ambiance as on flavor and quality. Malone's ethnic food inspiration comes from Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, and Europe.

Her dishes feature a wide range of flavors and methods. Malone recently acquired Eastside Eat + Drink to transform the East Town eatery with family-style cuisine and world-class beverages. She was a semifinalist for the Best Chef: Midwest Award 2018 and 2019 of the James Beard Foundation.

3. Diane Moua (Spoon and Stable, Demi)

Diane Moua is the pastry chef of Spoon and Stable, a fashionable Warehouse District restaurant, and Demi, an expensive fine dining establishment. Yang studied pastry and cakes at Le Cordon Bleu, specializing in her love of food.

She subsequently interned with James Beard Award-winning Chef Tim McKee at La Belle Vie and helped build dessert menus for top Minneapolis restaurants like 112 Eatery and Bar La Grassa. Her experience working with several brilliant chefs inspired her to develop her baking style, simple yet satisfying. Moua has received many James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef nominations.

4. Ann Kim (Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza)

Ann Kim is the owner of Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, and Hello Pizza in Minneapolis. As a result of the success of Pizzeria Lola and Hello Pizza, Kim decided to open Young Joni.

Pizza is reinvented by her chewy, light dough and toppings like her signature fennel sausage and sweet potatoes with preserved lemon truffle beef short ribs and nori. Ann was selected as a semifinalist for the 2018 & 2019 James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Midwest Award.

5. Carrie McCabe-Johnston (Nightingale, Tilt Pinball Bar, Mortimer's)

Carrie McCabe-Johnston is the chef/owner of Nightingale and co-owner of Tilt Pinball Bar, Mortimer's, and Dusty's. She wants Nightingale to be a place that works for both casual burger/beer and date night. She combines a laid-back ambiance with high taste, and the Nightingale menu is accessible until 1 a.m.

She serves hot dogs topped with kimchi, melted gruyere, and black olive mayo at Tilt Pinball Bar. She and her husband also bought Mortimer's & Dusty's, which they plan to preserve as neighborhood hangouts with a twist.

Do you want to taste the food they make? You can make reservations directly at those restaurants. For more information, please visit minneapolis.org.

