Woman Claims "Financial Abuse" After Sister-in-Law Refuses to Share Business Sale Proceeds

Recently, a Mumsnet user sold her business. She wanted to share some of the proceeds with her brother, but unfortunately, he is going through a divorce, and she doesn't want any of that money going toward his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Photo by Shutterstock

*This article is based on material obtained from sources on social media and legal websites, which is referenced within the story*

___

The author starts her post by disclosing that her brother and sister-in-law are in the throes of divorce, a situation set into motion due to a romantic fling the sister-in-law had with another man. Ultimately, this other man chose to part ways due to the overwhelming stress of living with three kids from the sister-in-law's previous relationship.

While these events were transpiring, the author had sold her business and planned to give some of the assets from that sale to her siblings as a "monetary gift." However, she was advised to wait until after her brother's divorce had been finalized before dispersing the money, as it could be considered a marital asset. Yet, somehow, the sister-in-law became aware of the sale, as explained by the author:

SIL has since got wind of this and has been sending demanding solicitor letters wanting to know exact amounts, payment dates etc. The latest letter contains bank details so I can pay SIL “her 50% directly to expedite the process”. I have obviously ignored all letters.

The potential inclusion of money from a business sale as a marital asset during divorce poses questions about how assets are divided in settlements and its possible effects on siblings.

Following the letters, the sister-in-law decided to post about the situation on Facebook, claiming that the author was financially "abusive to her." As the author outlined in her post:

...a single mother with 3 kids to support - and that I am trying to swindle her out of what is rightly hers! So many of the comments were saying that I was being vindictive, punishing her children, forcing her and the kids into poverty, how could I sleep at night etc. She also blamed me for my DB [dear brother] “leaving her high and dry” as I’ve apparently poisoned him against trying to repair the relationship.

The author concluded that she doesn't think that she's being unreasonable by making certain that her sister-in-law doesn't get any of her money.

What do you think?

Do you think the author is "financially abusive" to her sister-in-law? What advice would you give to the author to deal with this situation?