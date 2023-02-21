Woman Refuses to Look After Her Nephew for Only a Few Hours During a "Family Emergency"

When it comes to the care of young children, depending on family members for assistance can be a convenient and potentially less costly alternative to paying for a babysitter. Although government reports show that more than half of children under four are cared for by another family member, this sometimes has its own set of problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yu2Ol_0kv8TJx100
Parents understand the importance of having reliable and appropriate babysitters for their children. In times when adequate services are not available, many parents rely on family members to provide the necessary help. This act of kindness is not always reciprocated, however, with some members feeling that it is not their job to take on such duties. 

After a father, aged 29 years old, and his 27-year-old wife were in desperate need of a babysitter for their 10-month-old son but could not find any other options available to them; he turned to Reddit to share the plight of how his sister had bluntly rejected helping them out.

Beginning his post, he detailed that his parents lived in an entirely different state. However, he did have two aunts on his wife's side, their husbands, and his wife's parents. Moreover, he also had his 26-year-old sister around. He explained:

My sister is a bit of rebel who swears she'll never get married or have kids, and who claims to not even like kids. When my son was born, though, I remember my sister coming to visit him in the hospital which actually somewhat surprised me, but when she saw her nephew she said 'I don't like kids, but he's so cute that he's an exception. He's officially my favorite kid on the Planet. Don't ever ask me to babysit, though.'

Since then, the man said he never imagined having to ask his sister to babysit considering the aforementioned other family members around who were all willing. Unfortunately, all of those babysitting backups collapsed at once. He wrote:

My wife works in a jail and as such is considered an 'essential employee.' In other words; they can order her in to work if they're short and she doesn't have a right to refuse, no matter what is happening. It honestly doesn't come up very often at all, but when it does it does.

He added:

Meanwhile I work as a kitchen manager/head chef at an event hall. I had a huge event that I absolutely couldn't miss on a day last week when it just so happened that my wife got ordered into work. Our contigency plan just in case just that sort of thing should happen to occur was to have one of her sisters or her parents watch our son.

By sheer coincidence, they were all out of town at the same time. Consequently, his only option was to request that his sister babysit her nephew for a few hours until he or his wife could take a break from work. Nevertheless, she declined.

In his own words:

I begged and pleaded with her but she just wouldn't do it, reminding us both that she told us that she said she would never babysit and that our emergency wasn't her problem. Finally my wife ended up having to tell her employer 'Well, I just can't come in. Do what you have to in terms of discipline' which ended with her receiving a written reprimand.

Ultimately, the man's temper flared and he verbally attacked his sister, labeling her as both selfish and immoral, among other things. But his sister pushed back and told him that she doesn't owe him or her sister-in-law anything just because they're all related.

What are your thoughts?

Do you think the sister was acting selfishly in this situation? Or, do you think that her brother should have respected her attitude towards babysitting from the beginning?

