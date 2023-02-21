Man Chooses to Take Niece Over His Daughter on a Trip After Getting Bonus Money From His Job

The effects of divorce or separation on children can be far-reaching and heartbreaking. One of the most difficult things for them to process is that their parents - who, for many, are their number one source of security and love - have chosen to part ways. This realization can trigger feelings of abandonment, guilt, or self-blame.

As mentioned above, breakups and separations can invariably lead to a difficult and overwhelming situation, especially when kids are involved. Research has indicated that nearly 50 percent of marriages in the United States end in divorce or separation, leaving many families having to face a new reality different from their original expectations.

A Reddit post shed light on these realities in which a man revealed that he has a 14-year-old daughter named Wendy and a 15-year-old niece, Claire. Unfortunately, when Claire was very young, she lost both of her parents. Since they've passed, the man has taken on the responsibility of raising Claire.

Wendy and her mom live far away and she has custody so I only see her once a month so I have a closer relationship with Claire and we have a lot more in common

Yet, he stresses that he loves his daughter and niece equally. He also divulged that he'd received a bonus from his job and had made the decision to go on a trip. However, because he didn't have enough money to take both girls, he chose to take Claire instead of his daughter.

The girls don't get along (which is mostly Claire's fault I admit) so no one would have fun if I took them both so I had to pick one and since Wendy can go with her mom if she wants I decided that it's only fair if I take Claire.

According to Healthline, every child needs to feel loved, accepted, and valued by their family and caregivers. However, when favoritism comes into play in a household it can often have a negative impact on the child's emotional development long-term. Giving preferential treatment can lead to feelings of resentment and insecurity for the child on the receiving end, especially if they are feeling neglected or left out in comparison to someone else.

Evidently, the decision to take the trip exclusively with Claire had negative repercussions for Wendy as she has stopped communicating with her father. In his own words:

[Wendy] thinks it's not fair that I never take her anywhere and choose my niece over her but I've raised Claire and I consider her my daughter so I don't think I did anything wrong.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife thinks otherwise and has accused him of favoring Claire over his own daughter.

