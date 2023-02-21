Supermarket Employee Got Fired After Being Caught Leaving a Note With His Phone Number on a Customer's Car

The streets are an intimidating place as it is, but women have the added pressure of needing to worry about being harassed in public. This harassment can take many forms, from verbal abuse such as insults or unwanted catcalling, or as you're about to read, to more bold advances.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) reports that an alarming eighty-one percent of women in the United States have experienced some form of sexual assault, harassment, or violence at some point in their lives. And learning that a loved one has been the target of harassment, either casual or sexual, can be extremely upsetting to friends and loved ones.

Within this context, one man reached out to the public on Reddit to share a story about a time that he and his wife went to the supermarket together. Once inside, he recounted:

I noticed a guy (he works/ed there) "following" us from spot to spot sort of like checking out my wife? I wasn't sure but he kept trying to start conversations with her by offering to get her xyz products.

His annoyance was compounded by the age difference between him and the employee. He figured that the worker was in his early twenties, or around ten years his junior.

As the couple walked back to their car after shopping, he noticed a piece of paper with a phone number on it placed on their windshield. He explained:

I couldn't help but connect the dots as the following: a. this is my wife's car and she's [a] regular shopper so the staff knows her and most likely know her car. I figured it was someone who knew my wife.

Despite his wife's insistence that he put the note away and get in the car, he made a U-turn back into the store. When he was inside, he dialed the number on the paper and waited. Then, he heard a phone ringing. In his own words:

I look near the register and see my guy standing there with a puzzled look on his face looking at his phone. I immediately and loudly confront him about leaving a note with his phone number on my wife's windshield, he tries to act dumb asking what I'm talking about.

At this point, his wife went back into the store and recommended that they should leave. But her husband stood his ground and demanded to speak to the manager. Once the manager showed up, the man filled him in on what happened. The manager apologized and agreed that his subordinate had acted inappropriately, unprofessionally and that his behavior constituted "borderline harassment."

Later on, the man found out that the employee was terminated from his job. Meanwhile, his wife got upset and accused her husband of making a big deal "for no reason."

He explained:

I said she was being unreasonable to think I made him lose his job. she said no but I could've tossed the note instead of making a scene and causing this college [student] (how did she know?) to lose his income when it's a frequent [thing] for guys that age to act like that.

After publishing his post, he received over 2,400 comments, like this one from a reader who predicted:

Guys that are like this in their 20's will grow up to be creeps like this in their 40's.

And from another who voiced the following concern:

Your wife might not feel violated, but think about this. This time he followed a woman around the store and then left a note on her car. What if next time he follows a woman home? He absolutely needs to learn that he cannot behave that way.

