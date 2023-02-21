First-Time Parents Leave a Basket of Alcohol as an Apology to Their Neighbors for Their “Loud” Crying Baby

The first few months of having a new baby can be an exciting and overwhelming time for any parent. Parents must learn to adjust their schedules, lifestyle, and budgets to accommodate the needs of their little one as well as their own, and as you're about to read, sometimes their neighbors too.

The initial three months of a baby's life are marked by much crying and can last up to 2 or 3 hours each day for the first six weeks. In fact, babies cry more during this period than at any other time. But when Todd Wilson and Kristen Yanow welcomed their newborn baby into the world at the beginning of this year, they were shocked by how often - and how loudly - he wailed. Although the couple realized that some crying would occur, they didn't want to cause undue stress for their neighbors.

According to a story in Today, Todd and Kristen make their home in a studio apartment on the Lower East Side of New York City. They announced the arrival of their first child, a son they named Quint, on January 19, 2023.

In addition, as is the case for most new parents, Todd and Kristen picked up a lot of useful information during those first few days at home with their child. In particular, the fact that infants have a tendency to generate a great deal of noise. The 42-year-old dad, Todd, explained:

We weren't quite aware of how loud and how often newborns cry.

He added:

We have three or four neighbors on our floor, and our walls are kind of thin. I didn't want to terrify anybody."

So with some ingenuity, they cooked up a clever idea. The new parents decided to forewarn their neighbors and offer them a token of their appreciation should baby Quint wake them up in the middle of the night. They also concluded that it would be helpful to their neighbors to leave a note and a gesture of gratitude hanging on their front door.

The sign read:

We have a newborn. He is loud. We are sorry. He's cute as [redacted], but very noisy. Bear with us. Thanks for your patience.Along with the sign, there was a bountiful basket filled with mini bottles of tequila and Jameson that paired with the new parent's offer:

