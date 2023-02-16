A Woman Refuses to Take Off Her Hijab for a Wedding After the Bride Said It Would “Scare” Her Conservative In-Laws

Headscarves or hijabs, a common item of clothing worn by many Muslim women as a sign of piety, devotion, and modesty, have become increasingly more visible and accepted in today's society. Bearing a strong religious message and meaning, the headscarf is not only donned to express faith but also to honor rituals dictated by Islamic teachings. But in the backdrop of non-Muslim, modern weddings, should Muslim women's headscarves be openly accepted too?

The population of Muslim women in the United States is growing rapidly and is more diverse than ever before. Representing America's melting pot of racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, this group includes U.S.-born women of different ethnicities as well as immigrants from all over the world and individuals who have converted to Islam.

Muslim women have a right to practice their faith freely in the United States and be treated with fairness in all walks of life. Several sources of law firmly protect their rights against discrimination based on religion, gender, ethnicity, or nationality. This helps foster a more inclusive society by advocating for equal treatment among all members of the nation regardless of their identities or beliefs.

Unfortunately, from time to time, we catch glimpses of the realities of society, which don't always align with our laws to protect against discrimination. Within this context, a 23-year-old Muslim woman, who wears a hijab, took to Reddit to share her story.

She begins her narrative by revealing that she lives in an undisclosed, big city somewhere in the south. According to her, it's very diverse, and overall, she says she doesn't run into a lot of problems. And as far as her own political opinions are concerned, she explained:

Now I couldn’t care less about someone’s political views unless they start trying to talk to me about it or shove it down my throat, then in my opinion they invited me to the debate so they should prepare to hear my opinions since they gave theirs unsolicited.

She also made it clear that she would remain tight-lipped on controversial political opinions if they could "negatively affect" somebody else. Case in point, her 24-year-old friend Sally, who is engaged to a man who comes from a conservative American family, had an engagement party. At the event, Sally's soon-to-be in-laws were openly discussing politics.

While the 23-year-old Muslim woman caught wind of their political views she disagreed with, she refrained from chiming in and expressing her opinions. In her own words:

I spent most of my time hanging out with a few friends, while Sally’s in laws kept looking at me oddly from the side of their eye. I try not to take it to heart, so I ignore it.

After the party, the following day, she got a call from Sally, who thanked her for going. But eventually, Sally opened up and told her that she made her in-laws feel "uncomfortable" by her presence. She noted:

I say sorry, but her in laws seem like blatant racists, but it’s not like I’m the one marrying them so if she likes them I hope she has a great wedding and I just won’t come.

However, as a freelance makeup artist, Sally was counting on her (free) help for the wedding. Because of this, Sally wanted to know if she could remove her hijab while doing her makeup to avoid "scaring" her in-laws.

The Muslim woman flatly refused and responded:

I tell her 'no way in [redacted] would I ever change myself or compromise my religion for a bunch strangers, and I won’t step foot near them as I’d hate to 'scare' them

Meanwhile, Sally is upset and feels offended. And in the end, the Muslim woman was left wondering if her response was appropriate since she had committed to doing Sally's makeup for her wedding.

Since she published her post, it has accumulated over 2,300 comments, including one from a commenter who wrote:

No amount of make up can make a racist/Islamophobe/xenophobe look pretty.

And from another reader who had this to say about Sally:

She doesn’t sound like a good friend.

