Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.

The American Psychological Association reports that approximately 40-50% of first marriages end in divorce, with the divorce rate for second marriages being even higher at 60-67%. While it's unfortunate that such a large amount of divorces occur in the US each year, the figure serves to highlight the complexity involved in not only uncoupling two lives but also splitting assets and navigating the often emotionally difficult terrain of shared parenthood.

Reddit provided a stark look into the difficulties of co-parenting in a post where one woman began her story by explaining that she has a sixteen-year-old daughter, Emily, with her ex-husband.

She pointed out that Emily wanted to live with her dad after the divorce, despite his new marriage and stepkids with his new wife. Evidently, Emily would rather stay with them than share a room with her fifteen-year-old stepsister, Laura, at her mom's place.

And as it turns out, the woman's ex-husband gives Emily a weekly lunch allowance. She explained:

My ex gives Emily $25 a week to buy lunch. Emily's and Laura's school is down the street from a lot of restaurants so, instead of buying school lunches, she leaves campus to buy herself and her friends lunch.

Despite bumping into Laura at school, Emily decides not to buy her step-sister lunch like she sometimes does for her other friends. Her mother questioned the decision, and Emily explained that while her friends paid her back for their food later on, Laura couldn't afford to do the same.

The mother writes:

Emily knows we can't afford to give Laura that kind of money and I know she works part time and gets an extra allowance from her dad so I asked her to occasionally buy Laura lunch to make her feel better. She refused.

One day, Emily's mom called her ex-husband to share what was going on with the lunch money. Initially, she thought that as a parent, he would get where she was coming from. Instead, he said that Laura was not his responsibility and that if she wanted to buy food outside of school, she needed to get a job.

She responded:

I tried to explain that Laura is in sports and she has ADHD and depression so it would be hard for her to work but he said that's my and my husband's problem and hung up.

Then one day, Laura came home in tears. It seemed that Emily went to her "favorite" restaurant and brought some of the food back home with her. However, she didn't share any of it with her stepsister.

In response, the mother reached out to her ex-husband. In her own words:

I called my ex and told him that he needs to stop giving Emily lunch money and have her make her own lunches because she was hurting Laura.

But it seems that her attempt to protect her stepdaughter backfired because her ex-husband told Emily about the telephone call and what her mom said. Since then, Emily refuses to speak to her mom, and she's also indicated that she's going to live with her dad full-time.

After Emily's mom released her post, it generated over 4,000 comments, and one of those commenters bluntly stated:

Laura can get a job. Stop playing favorites.

And another echoed a similar comment:

You are enabling your step daughter to be a spoiled brat. If Laura wants to eat out more then she can get a job. If she would rather play sports than work, that’s no ones problem but hers.

What do you think?

