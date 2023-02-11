Man Harasses and Tells Family They Had No Permission to Rename His Dog After He Gave It up to Them for Adoption

Deciding to give a second chance to an abandoned dog by rehoming them is never an easy decision. Owners frequently choose to rehome their dogs when they can no longer give them the care and attention needed or if their lifestyle does not permit pet ownership. But once the dog leaves to live with someone else, how much influence should the previous owner have in their ex-pet's life?

People who decide to rehome their pets go the extra mile in finding an ideal home and a suitable family for their beloved animals. And if luck is on the previous owner's side, the new family might even choose to stay in contact with them so that they can get updates on how well their pet acclimates.

In light of this, things don't always go smoothly after transferring pet ownership. An illustration of this was highlighted in Reddit in which a man detailed how, in order to make room for his future stepson, who was allergic to dogs, he sadly relinquished his beloved German Shepard Willy up for adoption.

I did feel like I'd given up on Willy, I've had him since he was small but I did thorough digging to find him the perfect home and the perfect family. I'd met up with the family and they embraced him right away, they seemed nice and all and agreed to keep in contact so I could learn about how willy's doing.

Just before the holidays, Willy's previous owner phoned the new owners to ensure his former pup was doing alright. And then, in the background, he kept hearing the name "Rudy" being called out again and again. When he asked who Rudy happened to be, they nonchalantly responded that it was Willy, just with his brand new name.

I was absolutely shocked I asked if they were being serious with me and they asked what's wrong. I absolutely lost it on them telling them that that dog already has a name that was given to him by his owner and they should respect that.

The ex-owner was extremely agitated to learn that the adopters had decided to rename his beloved dog. He strongly insisted that he should have been asked for authorization before altering Willy's name. Following multiple heated arguments both over the phone and on social media, the adoptive family warned him to cease his harassing behavior or else they would involve the authorities.

I decided to take few days to let things settle down then I'd visit them again but my fiancee thinks I'm overstepping and should let the family decide this stuff without harrassing them which was an expected thing to hear from her since my stepson is the reason I had to let of my dog in the first place.

After sharing his article, it has accumulated over 5,000 comments, and one of those commenters pointed out:

Rudy is their dog now. You gave up any rights and control over their dog when you gave him up.You may have just jeopardized any chance of having future contact with them regarding him, and I wouldn't blame them.

And another wrote:

RUDY IS NOT YOUR DOG. Once you put it up for adoption the OWNERS have all rights to him and can change his name if he pleases.

