Man Gets Aunt and Uncle Evicted After They Refused Him and His Husband Sharing the Same Bed in The Home Where He Grew Up

In a historic move, President Joe Biden signed new federal legislation into law in late 2022, which granted sweeping protections for same-sex and interracial couples. And it wasn't that long ago, 2008 to be precise, that during a Vice Presidential debate, Biden indicated that he did not support same-sex marriage. Change, as they say, takes time. As you're about to read, a same-sex married couple is currently dealing with the fact that some members of the family have not yet accepted the change, nor their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRfrC_0kgf94S700
Vermont was the first state in America to pioneer a same-sex civil union law in 2000, paving the way for other states to follow. Nine years later, after a narrow vote among Vermont lawmakers, and despite the governor's veto, the state became the fourth in the union to legalize same-sex marriage.

The following is the story of a man, currently residing in Vermont, who was raised in a strict Catholic community in Texas and had only ever been with women. But he would come to the realization that he is bisexual after meeting and falling in love with another man. Then, in the fall of 2018, they got married. 

Recently, the 27-year-old has reached out to the public through Reddit to discuss an aunt and uncle who don't exactly support his same-sex union. He briefly reflected on his background:

My whole family is from a small town in Texas, a super conservative Catholic area. I was raised there, but dad got a job in NYC when I was 15. The culture shock was difficult. We went from living in rural Texas to living in an apartment in Manhattan.

Ultimately, his parents held on to their Texas abode, letting the man's aunt and uncle pay a small amount of rent to live. Recently, the pair just welcomed their third child into the world. 

In retrospect, the man revealed that when he came out as bisexual, both his brother and father were extremely supportive of him. His mom and the rest of his family, on the other hand, took a while to come to terms with it.

He explained:

During visits we stayed with my aunt and uncle at my old house, but because we weren’t married we weren’t allowed to share a bed. We didn’t argue, we both would rather make peace. Visiting since, instead of staying with my aunt & uncle we would rent a motel room.

And last summer, his parents and brother went back to Texas for a couple of weeks, and both he and his husband were also invited to join them. At first, he wanted to stay in a motel, but his aunt and uncle wouldn’t hear of it, insisting that he, his spouse, and his brother remain with them.

But right away, on the first night, trouble brewed when the sleeping arrangements came up for discussion. While the cousins slept in their beds, his aunt and uncle insisted that he and his brother sleep in the spare bedroom while his husband slept on the couch. Needless to say, that didn't sit very well for the three of them.

In his own words:

They [the aunt and uncle] snapped that we were not really married because we were gay, & that they had children in the house. They said that it would be a bad influence on their kids. This hurt my husband’s feelings and he started crying & ran out of the room. When my husband ran out, my uncle had the audacity to start laughing. That’s when I saw red.

He continued:

I started cussing them out so loudly that my young cousins came to investigate. I told them that if they didn’t go apologize to my husband immediately then I was going to tell my dad what just happened, and I was going to make sure to have them kicked out of the house — that was still in my parents’ name.

Meanwhile, his brother backed him up. Then, their aunt and uncle tried to make amends by explaining that while they were welcome in their home, they needed to abide by their rules. In turn, he told them that, technically, the house was not theirs.

He added:

I told them they were going to be homeless if I had my way.

The kids, apparently, heard what he said about them becoming homeless and started crying, so they decided to leave. Once outside, he found his husband also crying on the porch, and he promised him that he would never put him in a situation like that again.

Eventually, he ended up telling his father what went down. Needless to say, his dad wasn't happy, so he issued his aunt and uncle a 60 day-notice of eviction. But after everything that's happened, he's been more concerned about his cousins and is wondering if it's fair that they have to be punished for what their parents did.

