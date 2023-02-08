Man Sabotages Wife’s Alarm Clock Causing Her to Miss a College Exam Because She Didn’t Go to a Birthday Party With Him

Marriages require constant work to be successful. And setting priorities between you and your spouse is often one of the most difficult things to do. But what happens when priorities get mixed up, and one partner's priority jeopardizes the priority of the other? Does that mean someone has to sacrifice their goals and dreams just to make the other person happy?

Getting a quality education can have far-reaching implications, extending beyond someone's future career prospects. And although the debate surrounding the importance of a college degree typically fixates on future earnings, potential job prospects are only one piece of a much larger puzzle. And when we're talking about women, earning a college degree can be a profoundly life-changing experience that not only expands their knowledge of the world but opens new doors to success.

Evidently, for one 23-year-old woman, she's made earning a college degree one of her top priorities. Unfortunately, her 26-year-old husband has been having a hard time with it, so she has reached out to the public on Reddit to discuss her situation.

She explains:

I'm in my last year of university and been so so busy for the last two weeks, with many projects and finals looming. My husband complains from seeing me studying and not doing activities together or hanging out with friends anymore. I've told him it's not gonna last forever and that I need to focus because this is my last year and it's been the hardest.

With an exam looming around the corner, her husband asked her to join him for his buddy's birthday celebration the day before. But since she had to prep for the exam, she told him she couldn't go.

But he didn't take no for an answer and begged her to go. He said they'd be there for only an hour and claimed that his pals wouldn't be happy if she weren't there. Despite the pressure, she held her ground.

In her own words:

I said no and shut down any further discussions. He got upset and called me selfish and inconsiderate but then dropped it.

So the night before the exam, she set her alarm clock per usual but woke the next morning in a panic because she had overslept. When she looked at her alarm clock, she noticed that it had been set to alert her at 9:30 am.

She noted:

I had no idea how this happened til my husband told me he did this to repay me for refusing to take one, one hour to attend the party so he took this hour from my time. I couldn't believe it I absolutely blew up at him just yelling and screaming at him left and right. He just stood there shocked from my reaction and my rage.

She threw on her clothes and bolted to the university. But when she got there, they refused to admit her to take the exam. She explained that rescheduling the exam was a nightmare since she had no valid explanation for why she was late.

When she returned home, her husband played the victim by accusing her of hurting his feelings and traumatizing him because she yelled at him. He also told her that she deserved what happened because she kept on turning him down to hang out during the last couple of weeks.

In the end, she stated:

I might be wrong for not considering it but I think that my exams should be a priority and his way of 'teaching me a lesson' was not right.

