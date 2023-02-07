A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

Abby Joseph

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3jGE_0kfZ0v2r00
Photo byShutterstock

**This article is based on material obtained from sources pertaining to social media, research, education, and historical websites, which are referenced within the narrative**

Nowadays, Asian Americans in the United States generally boast positive outlooks and attitudes toward non-Asians. And when it comes to marriage, arguably one of the biggest personal commitments, around 26% of Asian men are reported to have tied the knot with someone from another race or ethnic background.

Unfortunately, the idyllic concept of the American "melting pot," where people from different cultures organically accept, adapt, and bond with one another to create an ever-evolving, but unified country, can often seem more myth than reality.

Take, for example, an American woman and her Asian husband, who welcomed their first child into the world. Recently, she reached out to the public on Reddit to talk about the time her in-laws showed up on her doorstep wanting to see their four-week-old newborn and have dinner.

She explained:

The baby is [healthy] (Thank God) but I'm exhausted, haven't fixed my hair, barely able to shower and can not sleep. My husband's family had been pressuring us to visit to meet the baby. I tried to hold them off as much as I could but yesterday, I was surprised to find them standing on the porch. Turns out hubby invited them for dinner.

She wrote that she was feeling embarrassed because of her messy house and expressed how she was totally caught off guard and completely unprepared for her "judgemental" visitors.

So while her husband occupied his parents, she fed their newborn son. Afterward, she asked him if he thought it would be a good idea to order take-out food to serve for dinner.

In her own words:

He said 'NO' because his parents would find this rude and unwelcoming. He suggested that I go inside the kitchen and prepare something, anything long as it's 'homemade.'

She said okay and went into the kitchen and whipped up the immensely popular American comfort food: mac and cheese. She explained that she chose to make that dish because of how easy it is to prepare.

When she presented the meal to her guests, her mother-in-law looked horrified and asked her if she really thought that it was something suitable to serve them.

She explained:

I asked why not and she went on a rant about how disrespectful this was and that I clearly have no experience in what is right and wrong when it comes to hosting. I said excuse me? Who said I signed up to host an expected visit from them and she took it as in I didn't want them there. 

The situation escalated into an argument, and eventually, her in-laws left. Meanwhile, her husband argued that serving them mac and cheese was offensive. As he put it, it would have been less offensive to have served his parents nothing instead.

She wrote:

I told him I was too exhausted to cook their 'traditional feasts' that I was forced to learn from his mom. He took offense and said that I was being mean and disrespectful towards not only his family but his culture.

When they stopped fighting, she took her son and went into the bedroom, and she was left wondering:

What's wrong with Mac N cheese?

What do you think?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Sources

Ruiz, Neil G., Shao, Sunny, and Shah, Sono. "What It Means to Be Asian in America." Pew Research Center

Livingston, Gretchen and Brown, Anna. "Trends and patterns in intermarriage." Pew Research Center

"Is the United States Honoring Its ‘Melting Pot’ Identity?" Drexel University

Edgar, Gordon. "A Brief History of America’s Appetite for Macaroni and Cheese." Smithsonian Magazine

u/Dinner101. "AITA for serving my husband's family Mac N Cheese for dinner?" Reddit

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# food# culture# marriage# parents

Comments / 358

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
60K followers

More from Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.

Read full story
84 comments

Man Harasses and Tells Family They Had No Permission to Rename His Dog After He Gave It up to Them for Adoption

Deciding to give a second chance to an abandoned dog by rehoming them is never an easy decision. Owners frequently choose to rehome their dogs when they can no longer give them the care and attention needed or if their lifestyle does not permit pet ownership. But once the dog leaves to live with someone else, how much influence should the previous owner have in their ex-pet's life?

Read full story
38 comments

A Man Smashes Wedding Cake on His New Bride's Face Even Though She Asked Him Not to Do It

When your partner fails to respect your wishes in a relationship, it can quickly become an issue. And no matter how insignificant the wish might be, when your partner dismisses it, they're basically showing you that they aren't the least bit concerned with your feelings. In light of this, the way they handle your concern, big or small, might be cluing you into a much bigger problem.

Read full story
49 comments

Man Sabotages Stepson's Friendship by Stealing His Friend's Phone and Sending a Text Pretending to Be Him

Trust and honesty are fundamental values that form the bedrock of any healthy relationship. But often, jealousy and insecurity can be powerful emotions lurking beneath the surface that can drive someone to make irrational decisions and do hurtful things. The following story serves as an example of how destructive these emotions can be for one family, causing a breakdown in both trust and communication for everyone involved.

Read full story
7 comments

A Woman Leaves Her Family’s Home Without Telling Anyone After Her Father Threatens to Kick Her Out of It

Parenting is one of the hardest roles anyone can take on. That's because it's a parent's job to raise their kids to be capable and independent people equipped with everything they need to succeed in life. But is it ever okay for parents to threaten their kids?

Read full story
33 comments

Man Gets Aunt and Uncle Evicted After They Refused Him and His Husband Sharing the Same Bed in The Home Where He Grew Up

In a historic move, President Joe Biden signed new federal legislation into law in late 2022, which granted sweeping protections for same-sex and interracial couples. And it wasn't that long ago, 2008 to be precise, that during a Vice Presidential debate, Biden indicated that he did not support same-sex marriage. Change, as they say, takes time. As you're about to read, a same-sex married couple is currently dealing with the fact that some members of the family have not yet accepted the change, nor their relationship.

Read full story
8 comments

Man Sabotages Wife’s Alarm Clock Causing Her to Miss a College Exam Because She Didn’t Go to a Birthday Party With Him

Marriages require constant work to be successful. And setting priorities between you and your spouse is often one of the most difficult things to do. But what happens when priorities get mixed up, and one partner's priority jeopardizes the priority of the other? Does that mean someone has to sacrifice their goals and dreams just to make the other person happy?

Read full story
254 comments

Woman Buys Son's 'Blue Collar' Girlfriend a Coach Ticket to Cabo But Pays for First Class Seats for Everyone Else

The divide between the American upper middle class and the rest of society is becoming more pronounced by the day. This gap is most noticeable in terms of how money is distributed, where the wealthy seem to be thriving, and everyone else is playing catch up. But, as you're about to read, this separation isn't always economical, and personal discrimination can happen in unexpected places, like relationships.

Read full story
32 comments

Man Supports Son's 'Harmless Teasing' After He Pulls Wig Off His Cancer-Surviving Stepsister's Head During a Wedding

One of the most difficult aspects facing teenagers with cancer is that they are going through a stage where massive changes happen, creating additional pressures and stress levels at an already trying time. As these kids begin to transition into adulthood, they are often experimenting with their identities. And a cancer diagnosis can become a life-altering moment compounded by treatment effects, like dealing with hair loss.

Read full story
84 comments

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.

Read full story
167 comments

Man Tells Daughter to 'Go With the Flow' After Her Future Mother-in-Law Picks 'Creepy' Wedding Dress for Her to Wear

If you're in the dating scene, planning to get wed, or are already married, then you might have already heard the old saying that "compromise is key" or important to keep the relationship together. Simply put, you or your loved one will have to make adjustments, sacrifices, or "compromises" for the good of the relationship. But is that always true? Or are you actually jeopardizing your relationship by sacrificing your desires and visions to please your partner?

Read full story
1 comments

‘Obese’ Woman Pays for Extra Seat Next to Her on Plane, but a Man Insists on Taking It to Be Next to His Girlfriend

If you have flown before, then you are more than aware that airline coach seats do not offer much in the way of comfort or space. For a lot of folks, especially obese passengers, airplane travel has become an ordeal filled with discomfort and stress because of the drastic reduction in seat size over the years.

Read full story
583 comments

Woman Wants to Exclude Son From Family Vacation Because His Little Sister Cried After He Went to Disney Without Her

Parenting isn't easy, and anyone who claims otherwise is not telling the truth. If having one kid is tough, it's probably safe to reason that two or more kids can compound the weight and toll of juggling emotions, finances, and the struggle to raise kids with balance and fairness. But is it possible to raise two kids fairly? Or will there always be slight imbalances and moments of unfairness?

Read full story
597 comments

Tattoo Shop Owner Gives Full Refund to Customer After Artist Inks Her Initials Into Tattoo Meant to Honor Grandfather

Nowadays, tattoos have become an increasingly accepted and celebrated way to express one's identity through body art. As tattoos have become more and more popular, the fame of their creators has risen in tandem. But does that make it normal or okay for them to sign their initials on their artwork?

Read full story
405 comments

Man Uses Flashcards to Tell His Brother and Sister-In-Law They Can’t Come To His Wedding With Their 'Rainbow Baby'

A man and his fiancée decided to have a child-free wedding, but not everyone is happy about it. Specifically, the groom-to-be's brother and wife kept insisting and pushing for their 3-year-old to be invited too. But when they refused to take no for an answer, the groom-to-be decided it was time to communicate his message in a surprisingly creative way.

Read full story
119 comments

Man Leaves His Sister's Wedding After She 'Deadnames' His Transgender Son Who Attended Her Reception in a Shirt and Tie

Choosing a new name can be an incredibly powerful gesture for transgender or gender non-conforming people, helping them feel more affirmed and accepted in their lives. So when a father and his three sons attend the wedding of the father's sister, they leave after the sister refers to his transgender son by his deadname, despite being asked not to.

Read full story
593 comments

Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip

Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.

Read full story
1223 comments

Man Forbids His Sister From Meeting His Son, But His Wife Has Been In Contact With Her and Sharing Family Photos Anyway

Apparently, a married man has not had any contact with his sister since he got married. His wife knows the whole family story about why they don't talk, but recently she's been in contact with the sister, and her husband is unhappy about it. Recently, he took to Reddit to share with the public what happened.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding

A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.

Read full story
91 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy