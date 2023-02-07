A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.

Nowadays, Asian Americans in the United States generally boast positive outlooks and attitudes toward non-Asians. And when it comes to marriage, arguably one of the biggest personal commitments, around 26% of Asian men are reported to have tied the knot with someone from another race or ethnic background.

Unfortunately, the idyllic concept of the American "melting pot," where people from different cultures organically accept, adapt, and bond with one another to create an ever-evolving, but unified country, can often seem more myth than reality.

Take, for example, an American woman and her Asian husband, who welcomed their first child into the world. Recently, she reached out to the public on Reddit to talk about the time her in-laws showed up on her doorstep wanting to see their four-week-old newborn and have dinner.

She explained:

The baby is [healthy] (Thank God) but I'm exhausted, haven't fixed my hair, barely able to shower and can not sleep. My husband's family had been pressuring us to visit to meet the baby. I tried to hold them off as much as I could but yesterday, I was surprised to find them standing on the porch. Turns out hubby invited them for dinner.

She wrote that she was feeling embarrassed because of her messy house and expressed how she was totally caught off guard and completely unprepared for her "judgemental" visitors.

So while her husband occupied his parents, she fed their newborn son. Afterward, she asked him if he thought it would be a good idea to order take-out food to serve for dinner.

In her own words:

He said 'NO' because his parents would find this rude and unwelcoming. He suggested that I go inside the kitchen and prepare something, anything long as it's 'homemade.'

She said okay and went into the kitchen and whipped up the immensely popular American comfort food: mac and cheese. She explained that she chose to make that dish because of how easy it is to prepare.

When she presented the meal to her guests, her mother-in-law looked horrified and asked her if she really thought that it was something suitable to serve them.

She explained:

I asked why not and she went on a rant about how disrespectful this was and that I clearly have no experience in what is right and wrong when it comes to hosting. I said excuse me? Who said I signed up to host an expected visit from them and she took it as in I didn't want them there.

The situation escalated into an argument, and eventually, her in-laws left. Meanwhile, her husband argued that serving them mac and cheese was offensive. As he put it, it would have been less offensive to have served his parents nothing instead.

She wrote:

I told him I was too exhausted to cook their 'traditional feasts' that I was forced to learn from his mom. He took offense and said that I was being mean and disrespectful towards not only his family but his culture.

When they stopped fighting, she took her son and went into the bedroom, and she was left wondering:

What's wrong with Mac N cheese?

What do you think?

