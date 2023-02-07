Woman Buys Son's 'Blue Collar' Girlfriend a Coach Ticket to Cabo But Pays for First Class Seats for Everyone Else

The divide between the American upper middle class and the rest of society is becoming more pronounced by the day. This gap is most noticeable in terms of how money is distributed, where the wealthy seem to be thriving, and everyone else is playing catch up. But, as you're about to read, this separation isn't always economical, and personal discrimination can happen in unexpected places, like relationships.

Photo by Shutterstock

**This article is based on material obtained from sources pertaining to social media, research, film, and education websites, which is referenced within the narrative**

"Trading Places" is a classic comedy film from 1983 that stars Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. The movie depicts the story of two wealthy brothers who conduct a social experiment by switching the lives of a wealthy stockbroker (Aykroyd) and a homeless street hustler (Murphy) as a bet.

The film critiques the idea that success is solely determined by one's background and social class and highlights the unfairness and injustice that exists in society for those who are born into poverty and disadvantaged circumstances. In this way, "Trading Places" is a funny but thought-provoking commentary on classism in America.

Simply put, "classism" is a value system where people are worth more or less based on their socioeconomic class. And while the film took place forty years ago, we can still find examples of classism happening today.

Case in point, a woman recently took to Reddit to discuss how she came face to face with classism during what was supposed to be an all-expenses-paid trip to Cabo.

She explains:

My boyfriend’s parents paid for them, my boyfriend’s siblings and their SO [significant others] to all go on a flight to Cabo for spring break. Becky his mom hasn’t seem to like me for some reason she always makes snide remarks about my parents blue collar jobs and my field is nursing.

When they got to the airport terminal, her boyfriend's mom, Becky, handed out seven first-class tickets to everyone except her. She was curiously the odd one out with a coach ticket instead.

In her own words:

She [Becky] told me I was used to it and she had a free coach ticket so I should be grateful for going. They all did their express check ins and left me in the long line for me to think about what the heck is going on.

While standing in line, waiting to check in herself, she did her best to keep her composure and hold back her tears. To make matters worse, when she got to the counter, she was told that she would have to pay an additional baggage fee.

And during the entire time, not once did her boyfriend help her or speak up to his mom. Apparently, after glancing at his mom and noticing the expression on her face, it seemed to push her over the edge.

She explained:

I looked over at his mom’s smug face as I was about to pay the checked baggage fee. And I let all of my frustrations out on the attendant and started crying. Basically she said don’t go with that family sweetie they don’t appreciate you.

Staggered at the treatment she was getting, she grabbed her bags and walked away from the line to approach her boyfriend. And through her tears, she made sure to let him know exactly how his mom's behavior had affected her.

Evidently, her tears didn't cloud her judgment because she decided not to go on the trip. And she broke up with her boyfriend right then and there in the airport too.

Meanwhile, the boyfriend has repeatedly contacted her over the phone. She writes that he's trying to understand how she could have treated his mother that way, decided not to go on the trip at the last moment, and wasted everyone else's time and money.

What do you think?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Sources

Reeves, Richard V. "The dangerous separation of the American upper middle class." Brookings

Ebert, Roger. "Trading Places." Roger Ebert

Grewal, Daisy. "Americans Are Fast to Judge Social Class." Scientific American

"Classism." Stanford Student Affairs

u/NoTGoingThank. "AITA for refusing to get on a flight?" Reddit