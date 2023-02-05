Man Tells Daughter to 'Go With the Flow' After Her Future Mother-in-Law Picks 'Creepy' Wedding Dress for Her to Wear

If you're in the dating scene, planning to get wed, or are already married, then you might have already heard the old saying that "compromise is key" or important to keep the relationship together. Simply put, you or your loved one will have to make adjustments, sacrifices, or "compromises" for the good of the relationship. But is that always true? Or are you actually jeopardizing your relationship by sacrificing your desires and visions to please your partner?

Photo by Shutterstock

**This article is based on material obtained from sources pertaining to social media, legal, and bridal websites, which is referenced within the narrative**

There's a laundry list of things that could go wrong with planning and leading up to someone's big wedding day. With all the chefs in the kitchen, which usually include friends and relatives from both sides of the aisle, it's fairly common for things to get overheated.

The point is that drama and conflict have a tendency to percolate to the surface when it comes to wedding planning. The nearly century-old American wedding publication Brides knows a thing or two about wedding planning disasters and has categorized them into six common scenarios. Two of those are: "Everyone Keeps Trying to Plan Your Day For You" and "Your In-Laws Are Driving You Crazy."

Unfortunately, one 28-year-old bride-to-be seems to have experienced both of those scenarios and has taken to Reddit to talk about it. She explains:

I hate to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare. His mom wasn't willing to agree on most things, and my fiance said that since he's her only son then I should respect and appreciate this 'vision' she has for the wedding and how it should be.

And when it came time to shop for the wedding dress, which is supposed to be one of the most fun things to do in wedding planning, the future mother-in-law insisted on coming along for the ride with the bride-to-be's mom and friends in tow.

She writes:

I was so lucky to have found what I was looking for. but she picked a dress that she liked so much and said that 'she always pictured her son's bride in it' mom and friends thought this line was creepy. I thought the dress was somewhat creepy and toooootally not my type.

The bride-to-be took things in stride, said she was sorry, and maintained her composure by thanking her fiancé's mom for her "vision," but made it clear that she would be going with the dress she imagined herself gracing on her wedding day.

Apparently, this didn't sit well with her fiancé's mom because when he got home later that day, he started up with how hurt his mom was. She explained:

She got all pissy because of it apparently, then must've told my fiance because, he came home in the evening ranting about how I made his mom upset and 'turned down' her help in choosing the wedding dress and excluded her from the process. I asked 'what process?' duh it's just a wedding dress...my wedding dress so I really didn't get how she should get a say at all!

He, in turn, also got agitated and blamed the problem on his fiancée's "attitude" and pressed the idea that she should consider wearing the dress his mom picked out.

Eventually, the argument died down, and the subject was let go. But later, when the bride-to-be was out and came back home, she discovered that her fiancé purchased and swapped the "creepy" wedding dress his mom wanted with the dress she had bought.

You can imagine that another fight ensued, with neither side coming to a compromise, and she ended up leaving to stay at a friend's place. Meanwhile, while at her friend's, her fiancé kept bombarding her with texts. She writes:

He insisted I give this dress a chance. He went on and on about how his mom has a 'vision' and good intentions and just wants what best for me as her future daughter in law.

And as far as her parents are concerned, the bride-to-be's mom isn't happy at all and wants to give her fiancé's mom a piece of her mind. But her dad is recommending that his daughter take the proverbial high road. She explains:

He suggested I wisen up and 'go with the flow' but is it too much for me to be able to pick my own wedding dress without being guilted about it just to keep the peace?

What do you make of all this?

Should the bride-to-be stick with her guns and keep the dress she picked out? Should she take her dad's advice and wear the "creepy" dress? Or is there another option or way out of this mess?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Sources

Hekmat, Raymond. "Why Compromise Is NOT the Key to Marriage." Hekmat Family Law

Gould, Wendy Rose. "6 Common Wedding Planning Fights and How to Conquer Each." Brides

u/Throwaway9757657. "AITA for my reaction when I learned that my fiance returned my wedding dress and replaced it with the one his mom picked for me?" Reddit

Jones, Lindsay Goldenberg. "12 Secrets Every Bride Should Know About Wedding Dress Shopping." Woman Getting Married