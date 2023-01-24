Woman Defends Sons Who Sabotage Their Stepsister's Birthday Cake By Replacing the Icing With Mayonnaise & Making Her Cry

A teenage girl is just released from the hospital, and her father throws her a small birthday party. But instead of a sweet cake to mark the celebration, her stepbrothers sabotage and substitute the icing with mayonnaise. Their mother took to Reddit to defend their prank.

**This article is based on material obtained from sources pertaining to social media and psychology websites, which is referenced within the narrative**

According to recent research published in JAMA Psychiatry, being bullied during youth is linked to heightened levels of paranoia and disorganized thinking, as well as symptoms of both anxiety and depression. This provides evidence that childhood bullying has long-term effects on an individual's mental health.

But this is evidently not much of concern to one Reddit poster who reached out through the platform to talk about a pranking incident played on her 14-year-old stepdaughter by her two sons.

Recently, it was the aforementioned stepdaughter's birthday. And to honor the occasion, the woman's husband threw her an intimate birthday party several days after being released from the hospital due to an undisclosed medical condition.

She explains in the post, stating:

Unbeknowest to me, my boys (16) & (12) decided to pull a funny prank and mess with the birthday cake that they made for her. Instead of adding icing on the cake, they added mayonnaise.

Unsurprisingly, the joke fell flat. To make matters worse, the birthday girl began to cry. In response, the woman's husband flew into a rage at the boys for their actions. However, they merely explained that pranking each other was typical of them, and it was intended to be nothing more than a joke.

She explained:

My husband said it was the wrong time to do this on her birthday especially after getting out of the hospital. He told the boys they ruined her birthday but I told him he exaggarated with this statement.

The term "enabling" can refer to someone who inadvertently supports negative behavior. Susan Biali Haas, M.D., an expert in mental health and wellness, cautions that enabling our loved ones can actually be counterproductive; it encourages them to remain stagnant rather than progress forward. We may think what we are doing is helping them out of their rut, but unfortunately, the opposite is true: we're allowing them to stay stuck even deeper in those same issues.

As for the husband, he believed that that's exactly what his wife was doing for sticking up for her sons' behavior: Enabling.

She stated:

He got upset and yelled at me for defending this behavior and being an enbler.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, she doesn't believe that to be the case at all. She thinks her sons did what they did to her stepdaughter because they love her. Nevertheless, her husband still wasn't buying the excuse for their actions, nor his wife's response.

Sources

Sheikh, Knvul. "How Deep Is the Impact of Bullying?" Psychology Today

Haas, Susan Biali M.D. "Are You a Helper or an Enabler?" Psychology Today

u/Wthrowaway566. "AITA for telling my husband he exaggerated when he said my kids ruined his daughter's birthday?" Reddit

"How to Spot and Stop Enabling Behavior." Psych Central

