Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home

After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.

Mirroring the majority (58%) of young American adults that reside with their families, the author of the post opens up by revealing that her 23-year-old son Aiden, who recently graduated college, moved back in with his parents at the request of his father.

The plan was for Aiden to live at home for free and assist with caring for his disabled younger brother, who is 16. However, Aiden began expressing a desire to find a job and gain financial independence. Despite his father's offer to double his allowance, Aiden continued to search for employment opportunities.

After fruitlessly spending more than a year searching for work, Aiden's plight was finally uncovered when it came to light that his father had canceled all of his job applications by masquerading as him and using his email.

She explained, "I blew up at him for this but his justification is that he's just trying to make sure that our younger son is cared for by Aiden and said that Aiden has been big help and him getting a job will affect his care for his brother."

Aiden's mother realized that for him to grow and become independent, he needed his own space, so she decided to rent an apartment for him, but with the expectation that he find a job and pay for it himself. When Aiden's father heard of her actions, she was accused of dividing the family unit and raising a selfish child by encouraging independence in their son.

She writes, "He called me unhinged and said that I was separating the boys and teaching Aiden to become selfish and care more about a job than family."

The mother requested outside assistance for the disabled brother, but the suggestion was rejected by the father, who declared that this matter was his responsibility to handle and that he would not seek any help whatsoever from other people. Furthermore, like other Americans, the father felt the intense financial strain of healthcare costs which have now risen annually to $4.3 trillion or $12,914 per person, and vehemently opposed covering Aiden's apartment expenses since their already limited budget was being eaten away by existing medical bills.

She explained, "He's been giving me hell about it and is calling me a terrible mother for encouraging Aiden to be selfish and self-centered. He said I needed to see and understand why he did what he did."

