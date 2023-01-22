Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor

After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.

The author of the post, accompanied by his blended family, a common theme among nearly 30% of Americans, which included his wife Candace and sixteen-year-old daughter Shiloh as well as her two stepsisters aged nineteen and seventeen, recently returned to his hometown for the funeral of his father. Afterward, they checked into two hotel rooms, with one allotted for him and his wife, Candace, while the other was designated solely for the three girls.

Nevertheless, the trip suddenly turned when his daughter Shiloh called him in distress at 11 PM. As he questioned her further, it became clear that his stepdaughters had refused to let her sleep on anything other than the floor without giving any valid reason for their decision-making. Despite all of the man's inquiries and attempts to get an explanation from them, they merely shrugged off each one with indifference.

He explained how it went down: "I asked what the matter was and she told me that her stepsisters insisted that she sleep on the floor (there were one large bed in the room and there was enough space for all 3 girls to sleep on). I asked why and she said she didn't know. I went to see what the issue was and talked with my stepdaughters about it. They kept talking but didn't really explain why they told her to sleep on the floor. They just shrugged and said 'It's better this way...we're more comfortable this way..'"

Out of concern for his daughter's well-being, the father decided to book her an extra hotel room all to herself; unfortunately, this provoked a conflict with his stepdaughters, who called their mother, who then harshly argued with him regarding his decision.

With the average cost of raising a child steadily climbing in the United States to a whopping $310,605 by the time they reach 18, or around $17,000 annually, it may be understandable as to why his wife Candace became upset over the extra hotel room expense.

He writes, "I explained why I did it but she said I wasted money and that Shiloh could've sucked it up for one night on the floor. I called her unreasonable for saying this but she told me I showed the girls that I'm 'playing favorites' and made my stepdaughters share a room while I gave my daughter [an] entire room for herself."

After arriving back from the trip, Candace, who made the initial hotel bookings, continues to harp on about how he mismanaged matters. Furthermore, his stepdaughters are still enraged and have been silent toward him ever since.

