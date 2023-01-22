Woman Hides Gender of Unborn Baby From Husband After He Hangs With Friend Instead of Going to Doctor With Her

A husband and wife are having their first baby, but the husband has been busy playing games with friends and not paying attention. So when the wife found out the gender of their baby at a doctor's appointment, she refused to tell him what it was. The wife took to Reddit to explain her side.

The author of the post is an expectant mother who shares that her spouse oftentimes creates excuses to miss meetings with their doctor. It appears that this is a shared trait across the male population based on a survey from the Department for Business, Innovation, and Skills that determined that a majority of fathers – 69% to be exact – have missed out on witnessing their child's significant moments. So, rather than joining his wife on this vital journey through parenthood, he prefers pastimes such as playing soccer and board games with friends or alcohol-fueled activities.

She explained, "His response is always 'I'm not the one carrying the baby, why do I have to go see the dr with you?'"

Recently, the wife's patience was pushed to its limits when her husband chose to hang out and have fish and chips with his friend instead of joining her at their gender reveal appointment. Understandably miffed, she attended the important event in place of him with only her mother by her side.

Later on, when the husband requested to know their baby’s gender, the expectant mother firmly denied his appeal; she stated that since he refused to attend her appointment with the doctor, he would have to wait until the birth of their child for an answer.

She wrote, "He texted asking me to tell him the results (boy or girl) but I refused to tell him. He kept spam calling me but I hung up each time."

As a society, we had come a long way after decades when U.S. hospitals excluded fathers from the birthing process until the 1970s revolutionized childbirth and ushered in a new era of inclusion for expectant fathers. As for this new generation of soon-to-be dads, her husband was livid, accusing the expectant mother of being "spiteful and immature" for withholding information about the baby's gender.

He insisted that he ought to be informed as the father. She, however, stayed true to her choice and divulged, "He then called me dramatic since I wasn't alone and mom was with me. I said he gets no results period."

In the end, this issue has caused a rift among the couple's relatives, some of whom are insisting that the mother-to-be reveal her unborn child's gender. But she remains firm in her refusal to do so.

