Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner

A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.

At the age of 32, the post's author was fortunate enough to be counted among the 30-40% of Americans who have been gifted an inheritance from a family member. As it stands, she has taken to storing these funds in another account until she decides how best to use them.

Meanwhile, as the woman recounts, her husband has been incessantly offering his input on how she should spend the "good amount of money" she inherited and had also expected her to pay for nearly all their expenses in recent weeks.

On New Year's Eve, the woman and her husband gathered with his family at a restaurant to mark the occasion. Yet, she was taken aback when she realized she had been expected to cover everyone in attendance. The woman was extremely outraged when her mother-in-law jokingly suggested that she pay for dinner from her “inheritance pocket.” Nevertheless, the woman remained composed and footed the bill for herself before leaving the restaurant.

She writes, "They were shouting after me like a crowd and my husband tried to get me to come back but I drove home."

According to clinical psychologist Bobby Wegner, late-night arguments are all too common, as individuals tend to find it easier to express their frustrations toward their partner when they're feeling exhausted and overwhelmed by the day's events. In light of this, in the wee hours of the night, around 3 a.m., the woman's husband returned home and began to berate her for walking out of dinner with his family members, thereby creating tension between them. He also accused her that she had purposely acted in such a manner only to spite his family due to their lack of help when her mother was ill - which she adamantly denies.

She replied, "Not true is all I'm gonna say."

Ultimately, her husband is harboring resentment towards her and accuses her that she was responsible for widening the gap between his family and herself when, as he put it, "it wouldn't have hurt" if she had just paid for the dinner.

What do you think?

Should she have paid for everyone's dinner? Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Sources

Dietz. Bibi. "The Reason Couples Get In Arguments Late At Night." Bustle

u/MirandaAddison13. "AITA for silently getting up and walking out of the restaurant during NYE dinner after I was told to pay for everyone at the table (my inlaws)?" Reddit

Wolff, Edward N. & Gittleman, Maury. "Inheritances and the Distribution of Wealth Or Whatever Happened to the Great Inheritance Boom?" U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

272 comments

