Man Exposes "Religious" Mom's Past During Dinner That She Was Already Pregnant When She Got Married

Abby Joseph

A man stood his ground at a family dinner with his religious parents as they attempted to shame him for living with his fiancée out of wedlock. He recently took to Reddit to explain how he shut them down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbpgU_0kMihmCi00
Photo byShutterstock

**This article is based on material obtained from sources pertaining to social media, medical, and research websites, which is referenced within the narrative**

While celebrating the holiday season with his parents, the author of the post—a nurse practitioner and his fiancée—found themselves in an unexpected altercation during a family dinner. The nurse, who serves as the primary care provider for low-risk maternity cases at his practice, has been living with his fiancée for a few years. However, unlike most Americans, 69% to be exact, his religious parents think that it's unacceptable for an unmarried couple to live together, even if they don't plan to get married.

He writes, "It is driving my very religious parents crazy that their youngest son is living in sin. I don't really care. I'm an adult and I do what I want. We are getting married in June."

As the conversation veered toward the couple's living arrangements, his mother expressed her relief that they were finally tying the knot and that she would no longer feel ashamed at church. The father also chimed in and declared how he was proud of his three eldest children for either deciding to marry before cohabiting or getting married just after.

He explained, "My fiancee was getting embarrassed and I was getting mad over this stupid argument we have had too many times. And a family dinner was the last straw. I have asked them repeatedly to just accept that they cannot control how I live my life. I refuse to stay with them when I visit even if I come alone. Hotels are just easier."

To try and switch the discussion, he brought up a premature baby he had recently read about. This infant was born after only three months in utero and weighed an astonishing 1.6 pounds. The parents appeared to be taken aback and quite uneasy with the topic shift. As he put it, his parents had "both got deer in the headlights looks on their faces."

He then brought up his oldest brother, who was born almost four months premature. He recommended they take a look at their family album, where all of the birth records are stored. He divulged that he already knew his older brother weighed over nine pounds and measured nearly two feet when he first came into this world; it was something his grandmother had told him about during one of those occasions when his folks attempted to shame him.

His parents abruptly shifted the topic of discussion after this, instructing him not to meddle with private family affairs that were none of his business.

His next reply revealed his strategy to get his parents to back off from commenting on his personal life: "I told them that if I heard anything about my living arrangements ever again for the rest of my life I would make sure to keep bringing up the FACT that my mom was in her second trimester when they got married."

The Oxford English Dictionary defines hypocrisy as “the assuming of a false appearance of virtue or goodness, with dissimulation of real character or inclinations, especially in respect of religious life or beliefs.”

In other words, it was like a slap in the face to his "religious" parents, reminding them of their own hypocrisy, considering that they were expecting a child before they had tied the knot. And in the end, probably as expected, his parents weren't happy about the altercation, yet his fiancée seemed elated that the conversation had concluded.

What do you think?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Sources

Graf, Nikki. "Key findings on marriage and cohabitation in the U.S." Pew Research Center.

u/SupermarketFair3341. "AITA for bringing up my brother's "premature" birth at Christmas dinner to get my parents to shut up?" Reddit.

Hale, Willie J. Jr. & Pillow, David R. "Asymmetries in perceptions of self and others’ hypocrisy: Rethinking the meaning and perception of the construct." National Library of Medicine.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# marriage# children# parents# relationships

Comments / 69

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
57K followers

More from Abby Joseph

Woman Defends Sons Who Sabotage Their Stepsister's Birthday Cake By Replacing the Icing With Mayonnaise & Making Her Cry

A teenage girl is just released from the hospital, and her father throws her a small birthday party. But instead of a sweet cake to mark the celebration, her stepbrothers sabotage and substitute the icing with mayonnaise. Their mother took to Reddit to defend their prank.

Read full story
61 comments

Man Promises Son a New Car If He Does Well in School and Passes a Piano Exam, but He Gives Him a Toy Model BMW Instead

A teenage musician made a deal with his father that if he could keep up with school and pass a piano exam, he would receive a new car as his reward. But when it came time to collect what was promised, the young man was presented with only a toy car model. Feeling duped by his dad's trickery, the teenager took to Reddit in search of understanding and support.

Read full story
266 comments

Man Uses Parental Controls to Stop His In-Laws, Who Are Guests in His House, From Using the Television After 8:30 PM

While their house is being repaired, a man's in-laws have been engaging in loud nighttime behavior which is impacting his children's sleep. The man is trying to find a solution that is both morally justifiable and fair, but his wife and in-laws are not on the same page with him. He has taken to Reddit to explain his story.

Read full story
50 comments

Woman Demands That In-Laws Stop Reducing Her to the Stereotypical “Mommy” and Identifying Her Only With That Role

Fed up with being reduced to merely a "mommy" by her in-laws while her husband has been given the opportunity to keep his independent identity, she stood up against them and expressed how she felt. She took to Reddit to explain the incident and how it all unfolded.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman Raising Triplets Watches Them With a Baby Monitor While Taking Breaks Outside and Leaving Them Alone Inside

With an immense amount of responsibility on her shoulders, a young mother raising triplets alone was desperately in need of a breather. She thought it would be okay to relax outside and watch them with the baby monitor, but her fiance and his family said it was not a good idea because it might be dangerous. She recently went to Reddit to explain her case.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home

After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.

Read full story
42 comments

Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor

After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.

Read full story
162 comments

Woman Hides Gender of Unborn Baby From Husband After He Hangs With Friend Instead of Going to Doctor With Her

A husband and wife are having their first baby, but the husband has been busy playing games with friends and not paying attention. So when the wife found out the gender of their baby at a doctor's appointment, she refused to tell him what it was. The wife took to Reddit to explain her side.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner

A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.

Read full story
456 comments

Man Tells Wife That “90%” of Their Household Problems With Messiness Could Be Solved if She Picked Up After Herself

A young couple is having difficulty juggling their work and parenting duties - especially since the wife feels overburdened by her additional household chores. In search of advice, the husband has visited Reddit to ask for help after suggesting that his partner take on more responsibility when it comes to housekeeping.

Read full story
113 comments

Man Refuses to Forgive His Father After He Acknowledged His Past Mistakes and Expressed Remorse for His Actions

Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it happens at a young age. One man recently took to Reddit to recount how his mother passed away when he was only ten years old, leaving him and his father to navigate the challenges of life without her.

Read full story
26 comments

Parents' Decision to Use Funds Only for Son's Studies Causes Rift in Family

A 54-year-old father had recently taken to Reddit when he and his wife found themselves in a difficult situation when they had to make a decision on how to use education funds set up by his parents for their two adult children.

Read full story
7 comments

Bride Kicks Out Bridesmaid From Her Wedding After Defying the Dress Code and Making a Scene Before the Ceremony

Recently, a bride-to-be who was left reeling after her bridesmaid created a commotion at her winter-themed wedding took to Reddit to vent her frustrations over the incident. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and bridal websites, all cited within the story**

Read full story
20 comments

Woman Agrees to Make a Wedding Cake for Her Brother, but She Backs Out When She Learns That She Won't Be Compensated

A 25-year-old woman, an avid baker with an Instagram account dedicated to showcasing her work, has recently taken to Reddit after being embroiled in a dispute over a wedding cake with her brother.

Read full story
497 comments

Man to Parents Who Abandoned Him: "Sorry, do I know you?"

**This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and medical websites, all cited within the story**. Family is an essential part of life that significantly impacts who we are and the path that our lives take. However, for some, the concept of family is not a straightforward one.

Read full story
24 comments

Mother Defies Criticism and Continues to Breastfeed Five-Year-Old Son

In today's society, the topic of breastfeeding can be a controversial one. While some mothers choose to breastfeed for a few months, others continue to breastfeed for much longer. The following story highlights the journey of one mother who has decided to breastfeed her child for an extended period of time and the backlash she has faced because of it. Despite the criticism, this mother stands by her decision and believes it is the best for her and her child.

Read full story
49 comments
Palm Beach, FL

From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate Forever

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events related to me by "Jack" from Ohio, who experienced them personally; used with permission. I recently visited the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Florida, which is definitely worth the trip down if you're ever in the area. You can explore the history of an age that was both glamorous and adventurous, and I enjoyed getting a closer look into what life must have been like during those times.

Read full story
2 comments

Man Thinks That His Wife Is Owed Half of the Potential Bonus Her Friend Stands to Get for Referring Her to a Job

Referral bonuses are a popular tool in HR, providing an incentive to employees to get involved in the recruitment process. They allow existing staff to profit from finding high-caliber individuals who fit the position and cultural requirements of their organization. On the surface, the process may seem simple enough, but as you're about to read, not everyone agrees with how these referral funds should be distributed.

Read full story
18 comments

Girl With Nut Allergy Is Sent to the Emergency Room After Stepmom Accidentally Gave Her a Snickers Bar to Eat

Pranking can be a fun, harmless way to bring a bit of levity and entertainment into someone's day. Unfortunately, as you're about to discover, when pranks are taken too far by children, it could lead to serious consequences.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy