Man Exposes "Religious" Mom's Past During Dinner That She Was Already Pregnant When She Got Married

A man stood his ground at a family dinner with his religious parents as they attempted to shame him for living with his fiancée out of wedlock. He recently took to Reddit to explain how he shut them down.

While celebrating the holiday season with his parents, the author of the post—a nurse practitioner and his fiancée—found themselves in an unexpected altercation during a family dinner. The nurse, who serves as the primary care provider for low-risk maternity cases at his practice, has been living with his fiancée for a few years. However, unlike most Americans, 69% to be exact, his religious parents think that it's unacceptable for an unmarried couple to live together, even if they don't plan to get married.

He writes, "It is driving my very religious parents crazy that their youngest son is living in sin. I don't really care. I'm an adult and I do what I want. We are getting married in June."

As the conversation veered toward the couple's living arrangements, his mother expressed her relief that they were finally tying the knot and that she would no longer feel ashamed at church. The father also chimed in and declared how he was proud of his three eldest children for either deciding to marry before cohabiting or getting married just after.

He explained, "My fiancee was getting embarrassed and I was getting mad over this stupid argument we have had too many times. And a family dinner was the last straw. I have asked them repeatedly to just accept that they cannot control how I live my life. I refuse to stay with them when I visit even if I come alone. Hotels are just easier."

To try and switch the discussion, he brought up a premature baby he had recently read about. This infant was born after only three months in utero and weighed an astonishing 1.6 pounds. The parents appeared to be taken aback and quite uneasy with the topic shift. As he put it, his parents had "both got deer in the headlights looks on their faces."

He then brought up his oldest brother, who was born almost four months premature. He recommended they take a look at their family album, where all of the birth records are stored. He divulged that he already knew his older brother weighed over nine pounds and measured nearly two feet when he first came into this world; it was something his grandmother had told him about during one of those occasions when his folks attempted to shame him.

His parents abruptly shifted the topic of discussion after this, instructing him not to meddle with private family affairs that were none of his business.

His next reply revealed his strategy to get his parents to back off from commenting on his personal life: "I told them that if I heard anything about my living arrangements ever again for the rest of my life I would make sure to keep bringing up the FACT that my mom was in her second trimester when they got married."

The Oxford English Dictionary defines hypocrisy as “the assuming of a false appearance of virtue or goodness, with dissimulation of real character or inclinations, especially in respect of religious life or beliefs.”

In other words, it was like a slap in the face to his "religious" parents, reminding them of their own hypocrisy, considering that they were expecting a child before they had tied the knot. And in the end, probably as expected, his parents weren't happy about the altercation, yet his fiancée seemed elated that the conversation had concluded.

