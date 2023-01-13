Bride Kicks Out Bridesmaid From Her Wedding After Defying the Dress Code and Making a Scene Before the Ceremony

Recently, a bride-to-be who was left reeling after her bridesmaid created a commotion at her winter-themed wedding took to Reddit to vent her frustrations over the incident.

A bride can have difficulty picking the right color and style for her bridesmaids. The decision can be further complicated when bridesmaids have different preferences and opinions on what they want to wear. As you're about to read, this can lead to tension and disagreements and sometimes even cause a scene at the wedding.

A Heated Winter-Themed Wedding

The post's author, a bride-to-be, had chosen a winter-themed wedding for her December 31st ceremony with a color scheme of forest green and gold. According to the bride, "The color theme was forest green and gold. My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My MOH's dress was black, and everyone was to wear gold accessories." (source)

According to Brides, Philippa of England, who later became Queen of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, wore the first white wedding dress documented in history when she married Eric of Pomerania in 1406. However, the practice did not become popular until Queen Victoria's wedding to Prince Albert in 1840. 

Nevertheless, contrary to tradition, one of her bridesmaids, referred to as "Kat," expressed her dislike of the color choice and suggested alternatives such as pink or blue. The bride stated, "When we went dress shopping and I told them the color theme I was going for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice. She said [she] thinks it's not a flattering color, and thought I should choose something different and more 'girly'." (source)

Despite the bride's insistence on sticking with her original choice, Kat appeared thirty minutes before the wedding ceremony started, wearing a black dress, claiming that the green dress made her look "ugly." The bride said, "I confronted Kat and asked her what was going on. She said she hates her bridesmaid dress, as the color is ugly and makes her look gross so she's wearing black. I told her please go back and change." (source)

When Kat refused to change and began to make a scene, the bride called security and had her removed from the wedding. The bride stated, "She began yelling at me to [redacted] off, so I called security and asked them to please escort her out. She started making a BIG scene yelling how I'm such a [redacted], that I can't force her to wear anything and that I'm a horrible inconsiderate friend." (source)

Since the incident, Kat has been reportedly texting the bride with negative comments and demanding a refund for the black dress she purchased. The bride has since blocked Kat's number. 

Some of the other bridesmaids have reportedly criticized the bride's decision to remove Kat from the wedding and have suggested that she should refund her dress purchase. The bride is now questioning her actions and asking if she was in the wrong for her decision to remove Kat from the wedding.

What do you think?

Was it appropriate for the bridesmaid to show up to the wedding in a black dress instead of the designated forest green dress? Or do you think the bride was too harsh in asking the bridesmaid to leave the wedding?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

