Man Thinks That His Wife Is Owed Half of the Potential Bonus Her Friend Stands to Get for Referring Her to a Job

Referral bonuses are a popular tool in HR, providing an incentive to employees to get involved in the recruitment process. They allow existing staff to profit from finding high-caliber individuals who fit the position and cultural requirements of their organization. On the surface, the process may seem simple enough, but as you're about to read, not everyone agrees with how these referral funds should be distributed.

According to Maria Azzurra Volpe of Newsweek, the topic of referral bonuses was recently brought to light in an online post from December 2022, in which a husband believes that his wife should get half of the referral bonus money for a job she landed through a friend's "referral."

The Bonus

The author starts off his post by mentioning that his wife just lost her job. Because of this, her friend Hannah recommended that she apply for a job at the business she works for. He explained, "My wife got the job and Hannah is set to receive the referral/recruitment bonus in 3 months when my wife’s trial period is up.

According to the husband, he believes that the "right thing" to do with situations involving referral bonuses is to equally split the money with the person who got hired for the job. He writes, "That’s just how it is, I never heard of someone not sharing and I always shared when I referred somebody."

Although, Hannah had not offered to split the bonus money with his wife. As a result, the husband approached her and suggested she ask Hannah about sharing the bonus. The wife, on the other hand, thinks that her friend was key in helping her land her "dream job." She estimates further that her new monthly salary is more than her previous employment, and therefore, the difference in money is more than half of the referral bonus he thinks she should get. Hence, she has no intention of carrying out her husband's suggestion in any way.

Overall, it appears that the husband and wife have quite different perspectives on the issue. He explained, "Thing is, my wife got the job because they liked her on the interview and she had the right skills and not because Hannah referred her in."

In other words, according to the husband, the wife did Hannah a favor by "allowing" her to claim the referral bonus when his wife could have simply gone out and applied for the job by herself. He writes, "Without my wife, Hannah wouldn’t get any money. We are going over to Hannah’s and her husband’s place later today to hang out and I’m planning to ask her about the money."

