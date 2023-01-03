Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight

Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst. 

According to Maria Azzurra Volpe of Newsweek, the topic of in-laws was recently brought to light in an online post from late December 2022, in which a wife didn't wake her husband up, which caused him to miss his flight to attend Christmas with his family.

The Royal Treatment

The post's author is a wife with a 33-year-old husband named "Al," who is the only son in his family. And according to her, Al is extremely "spoiled" by his mother and his three sisters. She explains, "The way I see it [they] treat him like royals, call him 'heir,' gift him expensive stuff. Prince level treatment."

Initially, Al's wife didn't think there was a problem with his family spoiling him since they thought that it was a sign of love and gratitude on their part. However, she used to get into disagreements with her in-laws regularly. They believed that she was not making enough of an effort to treat Al in the same manner that they treated him, which was the root cause of those arguments.

The author went on to explain that she wasn't invited to several gatherings, including Christmas because she wasn't expressing to her husband the "same level of respect" that they gave him. And when she protested to Al about his family "disinviting" her to Christmas, his response was that he would not get involved in the matter. According to her, Al said that he couldn't "force them to have guests they didn't want."

No Wake-Up Call

Al overslept the morning of his flight and missed it. He then raged at his wife, calling her "petty" since she hadn't woken him up despite his request to have her do so. She claims that she was sleeping herself when he woke up late for his trip. She explained, "Why would I wake up early just to wake him up?"

Al ultimately left in a hurry and attempted to book another aircraft. But since there was so much activity at the airport, he could not secure a seat on another flight. As a direct consequence of this, he did not spend Christmas with his family as planned.

In the end, Al's mother and sisters are furious and insist that the author didn't wake him up as a means of retaliation. Furthermore, they also accused her of doing it to "isolate" Al from them. The author writes, "Al thinks I acted petty and vicious when I could've woke him up to go be with his family. He's still mad and is claiming that I ruined the holidays for him."

