Man Divorces and Marries Ex-Wife's Sister Who Expects Her to 'Get Over It'

The institution of marriage has changed considerably throughout history, even though it is based on a relatively traditional idea. In today's modern marriages, one element that is commonly consistent is the need for both partners to remain faithful to one another. However, as you're about to read, cheating happens.

According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, the topic of infidelity in marriage was recently brought to the forefront in an online post from December 4, in which a woman refused to maintain contact and forgive her sister who slept with her husband.

The Sister

The author of the post was married seven years ago and reveals that she suffered a miscarriage around ten weeks into her pregnancy. Unfortunately, when she returned home, she discovered her husband in bed with her sister. She explained, "The two of them tried to apologize and convince me that we could all get over it. But I wanted nothing to do with either of them and even less so when I found out she had gotten pregnant." The author made swift progress toward finalizing her divorce and was ready to walk away from the marriage with "nothing but the clothes" on her back.

The author said that she did not want anything to do with the child that her sister had conceived with her husband at that time, despite the fact that her parents had hoped she would be willing to be a part of that baby's life. She writes, "I refused any and all contact with my sister and ex."

Eventually, the author's ex-husband and sister married and had two more children. The author, meanwhile, moved on to have a new life by marrying another man and separating herself from her family. She explained, "We got married two years ago and his family are nothing short of the best. I adore the nieces and nephews I have gained through my marriage to him and we spend a lot of time together."

The Phone Call

The author received a call from her sister at her job around three months ago. The sister informed her that she was in need of her and pleaded for her to come to her. Nevertheless, the author went on with her day after hanging up the phone.

After several hours, the author was contacted by her parents, who echoed that she needed to be with her sister. A few days later, the author received a new call. She found out that her sister had become pregnant, but the unfortunate outcome was that the baby was stillborn when it was delivered. And while all of this was going on, her husband (the author's ex) was "sleeping with someone else."

The author's parents and sister were counting on her to support her sister, but she didn't come through for them. She writes, "Now that some time has passed and she lives with them, I have been inundated with them saying I should meet her kids, be there for them like I am my husband's nieces and nephews and that I should reconcile with the family."

The author's sister conveyed to her how sorry she was and that they should try to reconcile their differences. The author, however, would not budge and told her parents and sister that her children were not her concern. In addition to that, she communicated that she still does not want to have anything to do with them.

At the end of it all, the author has earned the wrath of her parents. Moreover, they stressed to her that she must be forgiving since her sister is "suffering worse than would ever be deserved and her kids are innocent and need an aunt."

