Woman Cared for Husband While He Battled Cancer and Went to Law School, but After He Passed the Bar Exam, He Left Her

Caring for another person is a tough job that often requires mental, physical, and emotional energy from the carer. When you are a caregiver, you put the needs of the people you care for ahead of your own priorities. This may be a very unselfish deed, but it also has the potential to be quite taxing. And as you're about to read, when the person you care for emerges improved, they may end up leaving you.

According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, the topic of the pros and cons of caregiving was recently brought to light in an online post from last month, in which a woman expressed her anguish after receiving the news that her husband, whom she had cared for when he was unwell and aided through law school, was going to leave her for someone else.

"He moved out the next day."

The author of the post is a 29-year-old woman, and she shared the disheartening news that her husband of five years had recently informed her that he had made the decision to leave her for someone else. The way things essentially played out was that he passed his bar exam to become a lawyer, and then the very next day, he delivered the news to her that he was abandoning her. She writes, "He moved out the next day."

According to the author, prior to her husband enrolling in law school, she provided care and support for him while he dealt with treatments for his "obesity and thyroid cancer." Fast forward to the present day, in light of the shocking announcement that her husband made, she has already engaged the services of an attorney of her own to advise her on the situation at hand. She explained, "The divorce will be simple. We don't own any property, don't have any kids, don't have any debt, and the only other thing is the bank account which has a couple of thousand dollars."

Nevertheless, there is a significant problem that is looming over her head. That is to say, during the period that her husband was battling obesity and cancer, as well as attending school and preparing for the bar exam, she maintained a full-time job.

In other words, the implication is that her husband was not providing any financial support. She writes, "Now he is a lawyer though his job doesn't start until next year. So my lawyer says I might get something because of that but the facts and documentation have to be reviewed before we know more."

