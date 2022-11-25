Woman Refuses to Help Sister With Wedding Planning Unless She Is Paid for Her Services

The act of getting married often serves as a metaphor for the commencement of a fresh phase in a person's life. Marriage can signify the outset of a new family, the beginning of a shared life together, and the start of new social relationships. On the other hand, as you are about to learn, the transition into this new life, starting with the preparations for the wedding ceremony itself, may sometimes lead to unintended conflict and tensions within the family.

According to Sophie Lloyd of Newsweek, the topic of wedding planning strife was recently documented in an online post from November 21, in which a woman refused to help her sister, a bride-to-be, plan her big day unless she was paid for her efforts.

Good Enough

The author opened her post by disclosing that while she and her sister have a positive connection, they are not close friends. She goes on to explain that even though they aren't the best of friends, the connection between them is "good enough" for her to have expected that when her sister became engaged, she would have asked her to be a maid of honor or, at the very least, a bridesmaid in her wedding.

However, though the author's sister arranged a large wedding party that included ten people, she never asked the author to be either a bridesmaid or a maid of honor. And although the author was upset by her sister's decision not to include her, she did not confront her about the situation. She writes, "I totally get that it's her wedding and that I'm not entitled to be in her wedding party, and eventually got over it."

Dropped the Ball

After a period of time passed, the author's best friend became engaged and requested the author to be the maid of honor at her wedding. The author explains, "I happily dived into the responsibility, and it's been a lot of fun for the both of us. I've already been able to plan and execute a lot that has both made the experience fun for my friend and also a lot less stressful."

In the meanwhile, the author's sister's own maid of honor is said to have "dropped the ball" since she hasn't made any attempts to help with the wedding and seems to be largely disinterested in the planning of the event. And to rub salt in the wound, none of the author's sister's other bridesmaids have stepped up to volunteer their support in her time of need.

As a direct result of this, the author's sister reached out to her and asked for help. She writes, "My sister recently approached me to plan everything for her: bridal shower, bachelorette, and the actual wedding. She wants me to give her the same experience I've given my friend."

The author was initially insulted when she recognized that her sister had only asked for her assistance because she had seen how well she had handled the planning and execution of her best friend's wedding. The author, however, did not seem to have any ill will against her sister and informed her that she would be glad to lend a hand with the wedding preparations.

But there was one catch: the author would help her sister with the wedding if she made her a bridesmaid too. She explained, "I feel like it's the least she could do, and it would make me feel less like an errand girl and really part of the wedding."

The sister, on the other hand, flat-out rejected the idea and said that the author lacked "the look" that she was striving to achieve. At this point, feeling offended and furious, the author consented to help with the wedding but only on the condition that her sister employed her as a "wedding planner" and compensated her for her time.

In the end, the sister went "crying" to her mother and father to express her discontent. And now, the author's family allegedly implies that she is "ruining" her sister's big day by acting selfishly and making the event all about her.

