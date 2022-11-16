Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.

According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, the topic of family customs was recently brought to the surface in an online post from November 13, in which a woman refused to conform to the unfamiliar dining habits of her boyfriend's family.

"...let the food keep us quiet."

The post's author is a 21-year-old woman who has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for nearly a year. Recently, she was invited to a family dinner with her boyfriend, his teenage brother, and their parents. This would be the first time meeting any of them. Consequently, the only real information she knew about the family was that they adhered to "Christian" values and were relatively "conservative."

She said that she got along great with them before dinner and observed that the family was delightful and very chatty. And when it was finally time to sit down for dinner, her boyfriend's father recited a prayer before they started eating. She explained, "After praying, he said something along the lines of 'let us dig [in] and let the food keep us quiet.'"

At first, the author thought that the father was referring to the notion that one shouldn't talk with food in their mouth or be very loud when eating at the table. But when she started eating her soup and found it scrumptious, she assumed it would be polite to compliment the cook and said, "This is delicious - is it saffron? A perfect autumn soup!”

The expression on her boyfriend's brother's face was astonishment. The next thing that happened was that the boyfriend's father "hushed" her. She explained, "A really aggressive SHHH with a finger over his lips. And then he said, again, 'Let the food keep us quiet.'"

Once again, perhaps attempting to be a gracious guest, she said she was sorry because she thought she might have unintentionally spoken with food in her mouth. However, a few minutes elapsed, and no one uttered a word. She observed that the atmosphere was "super awkward and weird," particularly after considering how communicative they had been earlier. And her boyfriend? According to her, even he was abnormally silent.

"I just couldn't take it anymore."

A few more minutes passed, and she started to feel uneasy. Perhaps, in an effort to seem interested and polite, she asked them about their day and expressed how grateful she was for the dinner invitation. But then her boyfriend's mother hushed her. She explained, "I think this is when it clicked, no speaking at all at the table. Let the food keep us quiet. Really quiet. But this was a super awkward situation, and I couldn’t deal with that. ...So I laughed; it just slipped out."

The parents reprimanded her and gave her a lecture, telling her that she was acting disrespectfully and other such things and that if she did not respect how their family operated, she would have to eat by herself in the kitchen.

After expressing gratitude for the meal, she got up and left the house. And later, her boyfriend told her she had been in the wrong and that instead of saying anything, she should have stayed quiet or gone to eat alone in the kitchen. She writes, "I understand their family traditions and rules, but it was so weird. I just couldn't take it anymore."

