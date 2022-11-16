Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0757Z0_0jDCW0Au00
Shutterstock

When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.

According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, the topic of cherished items was recently brought to light in an online post from November 05, in which a man simultaneously destroyed an article of clothing and a chance to walk down the aisle with his bride-to-be.

Percy

The author of the post is a 26-year-old woman who is engaged to be married to her 29-year-old boyfriend, "Jackson." She claims that her fiancé is extremely particular about how he presents himself, but he has never commented on her or how she handles things.

After making this observation, the bride-to-be proceeds to discuss what she described as her "beautiful" bridal dress, which was created by her oldest brother, "Percy." When the author was 20 years old, Percy, who was a "small-time designer," created wedding dresses for her cousin, sister, and herself.

Sadly, sometime after that, Percy was diagnosed with heart cancer and passed away at the young age of 23. The author explained, "I’ve always kept the dress he made me in my closet, and I planned on having it made to my measurements when I got married. I already had it tailored for me, I never showed Jackson the dress, and I never told him who made it."

The Wedding Dress

The author's fiancé had never met Percy because he died before the couple got together. But one night, the author unveiled the dress to Jackson, who said, “Whoever made that dress clearly doesn’t know anything about fashion. We’re buying you a new dress tomorrow.”

The bride-to-be chose not to respond. Instead, she went to spend the night with her sister, leaving the dress behind. Unfortunately, when she returned the next morning, she found that the wedding dress had been ripped to bits. She writes, "I immediately called Jackson and started screaming at him. I told him that the dress was one of a kind and couldn’t be replaced, and he said that I could always just buy another dress, one that actually looks good."

Since the incident occurred, the author has decided to break up with Jackson. She explained, "I feel horrible for what happened to the dress, and I’m really sad that I’ll never be able to walk down the aisle in the one-of-a-kind wedding dress that my big brother made for me before he died."

What do you think?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Wedding# Marriage# Family# Bride

Comments / 788

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
49948 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Woman Called the Police After a Family Member Borrowed Something of Hers Without Permission

As adults, we often have to set boundaries with family members. Sometimes, those boundaries get breached if you're setting limits with your parents as an adult or the other way around. And, as you're about to discover, that could lead certain family members to take drastic measures so that the point gets across loud and clear.

Read full story
98 comments

Biological Son Claims He Was No Longer His Mom’s Kid After She Advocated Inclusion of Her Stepson Into Family for Years

Blended families come with their own set of complications, which may be difficult to address and resolve. One of the most common challenges is dealing with stepsiblings who may not get along. And as you're about to read, if this issue is not addressed early on, it can lead to resentment and bitterness that can damage family relationships for years to come.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.

Read full story
1725 comments

Woman Suffers Under the Weight of Two Burdens Simultaneously: The Death of a Loved One and the Betrayal of Another

The death of a child brings on a great deal of sorrow, and it may take many years before a person can move on from the anguish. Unfortunately, the heartbreak can also lead to other problems within the family, like conflicts or disagreements between spouses, or, as you're about to read, something much worse.

Read full story
43 comments

Man Prefers to Save Money for His Cat Than Help Older Brother in Need of a Medical Procedure

Having a pet in your life can bring you companionship, affection, and even a sense of purpose. For many people, their pets are not only friends but also members of the family that are just as significant, if not more so, than other human relatives.

Read full story
48 comments

A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later

There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.

Read full story
139 comments

A Teen Who Is Babysitting for a Couple Makes Up Story to Get Them to Come Home After They Are Hours Late

Regardless of their age, it's important to respect those who take care of your kids, like babysitters. Being clear about expectations and limits from the beginning will ensure you and your sitter are on the same page. Otherwise, without clear boundaries, there could be problems.

Read full story

Teen Grounded After Lecturing Parents About How They Never Learned Sign Language to Communicate With Their Mute Daughter

Parents play a vital role in their children's lives, shaping their opinions, values, and beliefs, and one of the most important aspects of parenting is effective communication. In order to ensure that children grow up to be well-rounded individuals, it is essential that parents take the time to listen to their children and understand their needs. This can be especially true when it comes to children with special needs.

Read full story
234 comments

Parents Who Put Their Home on the Market Were Counting On Daughter to Take Care of Them, but She Turned Them Down

Although cultural values can give a sense of roots and belonging, they may also result in high expectations, which could turn into a burden. This is especially true for children whose parents have different customs from the culture they live in. In cases like this, the child often feels torn between two worlds.

Read full story
353 comments

Mom Who Cares for Three Kids Hears Husband Tell Friend That She Does “Nothing” All Day While He Played a Video Game

Marriage is a longstanding social institution that is held in high esteem by many cultures and is often seen as a sacred bond between two people who are pledging to spend their lives together. For numerous individuals, marriage represents an important milestone in the journey of life, and it can be seen as a symbol of maturity and stability.

Read full story
345 comments

Mother-to-Be Has No Plans to Invite Her Cheating Ex to Their Baby's Birth

Cheating is never a good idea, but it may be extremely hurtful if it takes place when a woman is carrying a child. After all, being pregnant is meant to be a moment filled with happiness and excitement, not betrayal and heartache.

Read full story
124 comments

Mother Excluded From Her Son’s Wedding for Interfering in His Fiancée’s Personal Life

A wedding is a joyous occasion that signifies the start of a new chapter in a couple's lives together as a married pair. The lead-up to the big day, on the other hand, may sometimes be filled with tension, particularly in situations in which not everyone is welcome to attend.

Read full story
194 comments

Stepmom’s Social Media Post Gets Her Banned From Helping Plan Wedding With Stepdaughter

Preparing for a wedding can be incredibly stressful, even though it's supposed to be a joyous occasion. There are always difficult choices to make when planning a wedding, whether it's deciding who should be invited, who should pay for what, or how to deal with long-buried family secrets.

Read full story
32 comments

Woman Tells Niece Her Husband Was "Not Welcome" to Attend Her Birthday Party

Disclaimer: If you are struggling with mental health, please do not take the information in this article as medical advice. You should not consider anything in this post to be a replacement for consulting a qualified expert in the health, medical, or mental wellness fields.

Read full story
28 comments

An Attempt to Help Out by Doing Some Laundry for Her Sister Leads to Trouble

Welcoming your home to a relative in need can be a selfless act, but it can also put a strain on your relationship. It's important to establish ground rules before you offer them the use of your home so that you're both on the same page. Otherwise, you may find yourself in a situation where you're struggling to get along.

Read full story
42 comments

Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents

While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.

Read full story
316 comments

Woman Tells Husband to “Get Over Himself” After She Shares Private Information About His Health With Her Friends

In any close relationship, trust is essential. We need to feel that our partner is someone we can confide in, and who will not violate our privacy. This is especially important when it comes to personal information. We all have a right to keep our thoughts and feelings to ourselves, and ideally, our partners should respect that.

Read full story
285 comments

Woman Called a "Bad Mom" for Refusing to Take Her Son's Blind Friend to a Swimming Pool

Most parents are aware of how challenging it can be to monitor a large group of children at once. To put it another way, it's not enough to just keep an eye on your own kid; you also need to make sure that their pals are not in danger. And having to cater to multiple kids with different ages, interests, and abilities can make things even more challenging.

Read full story
104 comments

Woman Asks Unemployed Boyfriend to Leave Over an Argument About a Veggie Burger

Being in a good relationship requires more than just love and attraction. It also requires good communication and mutual respect for each other's desires and boundaries. Without these things, relationships can quickly become dysfunctional, even over something as simple as a burger.

Read full story
74 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy