Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It

When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.

According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, the topic of cherished items was recently brought to light in an online post from November 05, in which a man simultaneously destroyed an article of clothing and a chance to walk down the aisle with his bride-to-be.

Percy

The author of the post is a 26-year-old woman who is engaged to be married to her 29-year-old boyfriend, "Jackson." She claims that her fiancé is extremely particular about how he presents himself, but he has never commented on her or how she handles things.

After making this observation, the bride-to-be proceeds to discuss what she described as her "beautiful" bridal dress, which was created by her oldest brother, "Percy." When the author was 20 years old, Percy, who was a "small-time designer," created wedding dresses for her cousin, sister, and herself.

Sadly, sometime after that, Percy was diagnosed with heart cancer and passed away at the young age of 23. The author explained, "I’ve always kept the dress he made me in my closet, and I planned on having it made to my measurements when I got married. I already had it tailored for me, I never showed Jackson the dress, and I never told him who made it."

The Wedding Dress

The author's fiancé had never met Percy because he died before the couple got together. But one night, the author unveiled the dress to Jackson, who said, “Whoever made that dress clearly doesn’t know anything about fashion. We’re buying you a new dress tomorrow.”

The bride-to-be chose not to respond. Instead, she went to spend the night with her sister, leaving the dress behind. Unfortunately, when she returned the next morning, she found that the wedding dress had been ripped to bits. She writes, "I immediately called Jackson and started screaming at him. I told him that the dress was one of a kind and couldn’t be replaced, and he said that I could always just buy another dress, one that actually looks good."

Since the incident occurred, the author has decided to break up with Jackson. She explained, "I feel horrible for what happened to the dress, and I’m really sad that I’ll never be able to walk down the aisle in the one-of-a-kind wedding dress that my big brother made for me before he died."

What do you think?

Tell me your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby