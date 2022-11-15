Woman Suffers Under the Weight of Two Burdens Simultaneously: The Death of a Loved One and the Betrayal of Another

The death of a child brings on a great deal of sorrow, and it may take many years before a person can move on from the anguish. Unfortunately, the heartbreak can also lead to other problems within the family, like conflicts or disagreements between spouses, or, as you're about to read, something much worse.

According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, a compounded tragedy was recently exposed in an online post from November 08, in which a woman revealed how she was dealing with the grief of losing a loved one and the hurt of being betrayed by someone else.

His "Comfort Person"

The post's author relays a tragic account that takes place over two separate occurrences. First, she and her husband lost their son when he was only three years old. She writes, "It hit my husband hard, and he isolated himself from everyone around while shutting me out emotionally. Despite living in the same house, we were so far apart."

During this time, her husband would leave the house to see his longtime friend, a woman whom he had known for thirteen years. And since his wife likely thought that they were simply close friends, she claimed that she never sensed anything was wrong with their time together. In point of fact, she states in her writing that her husband's friend served as his "comfort person."

The Other Tragedy

Then, suddenly, her husband stopped seeing her altogether. His wife writes, "I noticed a change in behavior and him lashing out at the mention of her name. I thought they had a fight or something, but days ago, he sat me down, started crying, and confessed to me that he slept with her every day for almost 2 months!!!"

Apparently, according to his wife, the husband did not understand how and why the situation unfolded as it did. But more than anything else, he put the blame on the emotionally mangled condition he was in at the time.

The wife found out that the affair began after her husband had visited his "comfort friend's" place a few days after the burial of their son. And despite the fact that there was no alcohol involved, he said that he felt as if he wasn't doing anything wrong when he became excessively close to her. She writes, "He swore she had many opportunities to push him off and say no to him, but she didn't, which made it worse."

Perhaps it goes without saying that his wife was in a state of bewilderment after hearing about her husband's affair. And after he had finished confessing, she shoved him away and began yelling at him, telling him that he had added a deeper level to her sorrow and had crushed her when she was at the lowest point in her life.

At the moment, the husband is staying at his father's house. And as for his wife, she explains in her post that she is so overwhelmed due to the trauma that she occupies most of her time in bed. And even though her husband has reached out to her and pleaded for atonement, she has no intention of forgiving him. She writes, "I feel like my life is over."

