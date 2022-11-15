Man Prefers to Save Money for His Cat Than Help Older Brother in Need of a Medical Procedure

Having a pet in your life can bring you companionship, affection, and even a sense of purpose. For many people, their pets are not only friends but also members of the family that are just as significant, if not more so, than other human relatives.

According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, the topic of pets viewed as important as family members were recently brought into focus in an online post from November 06, in which a young man preferred to save his money for his cat rather than help out his brother.

The Bully

The author of the post is a young man of 19 years of age who disclosed that ever since he was a child, his older brother, who is now 23 years old, often tormented him. He explained, "He was always cruel, insulting me and hitting me whenever our parents weren't around. Eventually, our parents found out, but they said he was only playing and 'didn't know his own strength.'"

The teenager claims that their late grandpa was the only one who could recognize his older brother as the "bully" he truly is. It's possible that because of this distinction, the grandfather gave the younger brother a larger portion of the money from his legacy than he gave to everyone else.

The Cat Comes First

Recently, while playing football, the older brother suffered a broken limb. And at this point, he needs money in order to pay for an operation to help mend it. His younger brother writes, "He asked me to pay for it for him since he blew his inheritance on cars and other stuff. Our parents also asked me to help out. I said no, though, because I am saving the money up for my university education and taking care of my cat."

Essentially, the author expressed the same thing to his older brother, which was that he's saving his money in the event of a feline medical emergency down the road, and also to pay for his school tuition. After hearing his younger brother's response to his request for financial assistance with his surgery, he became furious with him. In addition to that, both of his parents shouted at him for being a "heartless" person.

But in response to their less-than-enthusiastic reaction, he's decided not to talk with them further and has even frozen his credit in case they try to scam him out of money.

