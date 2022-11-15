A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later

There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.

According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, the topic of getting back in touch with one's child was recently brought to light in an online post from November 01, in which a woman attempted to reach out to the daughter she gave away after birth.

Nathan's Baby

The author of the post is a 40-year-old woman who revealed that when she was in her twenties, she had a "one-night-stand" with a man called "Nathan," who is now 41 years old. As a result of their encounter, she got pregnant.

She first entertained the thought of getting an abortion after discovering that she was expecting a child. However, Nathan had a more traditional and religious background, and he was adamant that she carry their baby until birth. Therefore, they compromised and reached an agreement that included the following:

It was expected that she would deliver the baby. She must relinquish all of her parental rights. Her name would not appear on the birth certificate. Nathan promises to pay for all of her medical bills and an unknown additional sum.

"...I do not want to interfere..."

Recently, the author received a message from a friend who is involved in the same religious sphere as Nathan. In the message, there was a photo of a girl with facial characteristics strikingly similar to the author's.

After investigating, the author discovered that the young woman had the same last name as Nathan. Moreover, she was 17 years old, which was consistent with the age of the baby she had given up. The author explained, "I never wanted nor want to be a mother, but I became curious to know more about this human I put in the world, so I texted Nathan's old phone number, which he has not changed, and asked if he would allow me to meet his daughter since I gave birth to her and everything, and made my intentions clear: I do not want to interfere with his family, just to know her."

Nathan sent her a lengthy text message in response, in which he argued that she was terrible for wishing to meet "his daughter" when she had "abandoned" her. Additionally, he argued that his daughter's mental health would suffer directly from their encounter.

However, it seems that the author did not view things the way Nathan did. She explained to him that she was just attempting to communicate with him out of "courtesy." Moreover, she countered by arguing that their child would soon become an adult and would, as a result, be able to decide for herself whether or not she wanted to meet her biological mother.

After that, Nathan blocked the author from getting in touch with him.

