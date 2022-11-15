A Teen Who Is Babysitting for a Couple Makes Up Story to Get Them to Come Home After They Are Hours Late

Regardless of their age, it's important to respect those who take care of your kids, like babysitters. Being clear about expectations and limits from the beginning will ensure you and your sitter are on the same page. Otherwise, without clear boundaries, there could be problems.

According to Sophie Lloyd of Newsweek, the topic of respecting babysitters was recently brought into focus in an online post from November 09, in which a teenage sitter felt the need to deceive a couple into coming home after they were hours late.

"No answer."

The author of the post is a 15-year-old student who works as a babysitter in their spare time. Recently, the babysitter was hired to look after some kids while their parents attended a wedding. The sitter explained, "I asked how late they would need me and if I should pack an overnight bag if they were going to be staying out all night. They said that they would be home by midnight. So I checked with my dad if that was okay because he is my ride. He doesn't want me alone in a car with adults that he does not know."

The kids were already tucked in bed and asleep by 11:50 when the babysitter's dad arrived. The sitter waited and watched TV for the parents to come home, but by 12:30, they were still a no-show.

Accordingly, the babysitter sent a text message to the parents but did not get a reply from them. The sitter explained, "I called my dad, and he is pissed. Not at me. One o'clock. I call them. No answer. My dad went and got a coffee at home and came back. He is all calm. Not good. He is ready to blow."

The babysitter sent a text message to the parents' cell phone once every 15 minutes up until 2:20, but they did not respond. In order to get their attention, the sitter sent one more text stating that someone tried to break into their garage but was frightened off by the alarm system. Within 15 minutes, they were drunkenly cruising home in an Uber.

Before going home, the sitter's dad made the parents pay for the extra time. He also told his kid they couldn't babysit again unless the parents pony up for an overnight stay.

"She called me a liar."

Later on, while at school, the babysitter bumped into the mother. It would seem that she and her husband had reviewed the footage from the security cameras installed around their home and were able to conclusively establish that no one had attempted to break into their garage.

The babysitter explained, "She called me a liar, which is fair. But I don't feel bad about what I did. They lied to me first. My mom says I should have just sucked it up, but my dad says that they broke our deal."

Overall, the babysitter acknowledges that they have some regrets about the way they deceived the parents into leaving the party to come back home. However, the sitter also maintains that the parents should have at least told them in advance that it might turn into an all-nighter or sent a text saying they would be running very late.

