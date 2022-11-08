An Attempt to Help Out by Doing Some Laundry for Her Sister Leads to Trouble

Welcoming your home to a relative in need can be a selfless act, but it can also put a strain on your relationship. It's important to establish ground rules before you offer them the use of your home so that you're both on the same page. Otherwise, you may find yourself in a situation where you're struggling to get along.

According to Maria Azzurra Volpe of Newsweek, the topic of setting household boundaries was recently brought to light in an online post from November 06, in which a woman scolded her sister for doing her husband's laundry.

"I was stunned..."

The author of the post is a woman in her early thirties living with her husband, who is in his late twenties. Recently, for undisclosed reasons, the author's 23-year-old sister moved in with the couple. The author explained, "She does not contribute money but takes on lots of house chores as a way to compensate for it. She'd cook, clean, organize, vacuum..etc."

Several days ago, the author returned home to find that her sister had done her husband's laundry while she was at work. She explained, "I was stunned as I felt this was...not her place, nor was it appropriate because, for one, I always do his laundry, and more importantly, I did not think it was appropriate for her to be looking at his underwear."

The sister made light of the situation by claiming that there wasn't anything to worry about. In essence, she said that she did the laundry since she saw that her sister was really occupied with her job and her children. In general, she believed that she was only lending a hand. The author's response was that she just shouldn't have done it. And when the author's husband didn't seem to care, the sister used that as ammunition, saying no one but her thought it was a big deal.

After arguing with her for a while, the 23-year-old broke down in tears and said that all she was doing was trying to be helpful. But the author couldn't get out of her mind the thought that it wasn't her sister's place to do her husband's laundry.

Finally, the husband intervened and told his wife to let it go and apologize to her sister for shaming her. But the author has decided to stand her ground and won't budge.

