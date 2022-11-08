Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents

While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.

According to Taylor McCloud of Newsweek, the topic of family unity was recently brought to light in an online post from November 04, in which a married couple refused to become the guardians of two kids who had just lost their parents.

"My husband had no idea..."

The author of the post reveals that her husband learned three months ago that his father and stepmother died in an accident. As a little background, the author noted that her husband had strained relationships with both his late father and stepmother, but was chosen to be their kids' legal guardians anyway. She writes, "My husband had no idea his father had done this. He never actually met those children. He was estranged from his father by the time the older of the two was born, though he did know the older child existed."

The author's husband told the person who contacted him with the news that he wasn't interested in assuming the role of caretaker. His answer was acknowledged, and in the end, her husband's aunt (his late father's sister) accepted the children into her home. Despite welcoming the kids, the aunt insists that her nephew should take care of them instead. Moreover, the aunt has made a number of attempts to persuade him to get to know the children, start a connection with them, and determine whether or not he would eventually accept them. But, regardless of her efforts to convince him, he remains completely uninterested in letting that happen.

"...unwanted and unloved."

It eventually came to a point where the author's husband stopped answering her. But one day, while the author was working from home, the aunt decided to make an appearance. The author explains, "She told me we needed to talk and proceeded to tell me I could decide we are taking them, and I could be the person to make the first step."

Moreover, the aunt tried to persuade the author that she was just as accountable for the kids as her husband, and since they're orphans, their family history shouldn't be the reason they'll never get to be with their brother. The author writes, "The family history is my husband's mother died when he was 17. His father was having an affair while she was sick. The affair partner became his wife. My husband never forgave him and left before he turned 18 and before their oldest child could be born."

Despite her aunt's concerns, the author let her know that she wasn't responsible for raising the kids. Furthermore, she made it abundantly clear that she had no intention whatsoever to look after them if her husband wasn't into it. She explained, "I told her if SHE doesn't want them, she should say so, but she should not try to force them into a home where they are "unwanted and unloved."

When it was all said and done, the aunt referred to her as "heartless." In addition, she believed that as a woman, the author had a responsibility to feel shame about the fact that she was married to a guy who would prioritize the past actions of adults above the welfare of living, breathing children.

