Woman Tells Husband to “Get Over Himself” After She Shares Private Information About His Health With Her Friends

In any close relationship, trust is essential. We need to feel that our partner is someone we can confide in, and who will not violate our privacy. This is especially important when it comes to personal information. We all have a right to keep our thoughts and feelings to ourselves, and ideally, our partners should respect that.

According to Samantha Berlin of Newsweek, the issue of privacy rights among couples was recently brought up in an online post from last month, in which a man's temper flared after learning that his wife had told her friends details about his illness.

"I'm just venting to my friends."

The author of the post is a 32-year-old woman whose 36-year-old husband has spent the last two months going back and forth between the hospital due to his health issues. He is now recuperating at home, where his health has remained stable but has not shown any signs of improvement.

One day, some of the author's friends decided to pay her a visit, and while there, they ended up socializing in the author's living room for a couple of hours. She writes, "My husband heard me talk about his health with my friends and seemed bothered. I told him I was just telling them about what's been going on, but he said I could keep it vague without disclosing his private medical info."

In her eyes, her husband's reaction was absurd, and she was under the impression that he wouldn't pursue the issue any further. But later that night, once her friends had gone, he blew up on her and continued to protest that she shouldn't be discussing his "private medical info" with other people.

As a consequence of this, a heated fight broke out, during which she ordered him to stop trying to control what she says and that he needed to "get over himself" since it wasn't as if she was publishing his medical records to the internet. She explained, "I'm just venting to my friends."

According to the author, her husband is still angry about it and unwilling to shake off his resentment against her. She writes, "...I'm not doing this deliberately. I just vent, and they are my closest friends. What is he so worried about? That they'll share this with the whole city?? Besides, it's not like my friends or those who know us don't know he's sick." All in all, she believes that her husband is simply being overly dramatic.

